Meatable Evolves Leadership Following Uncommon Bio Acquisition

With our core business and scientific teams in Leiden driving integration, this is the moment to ensure Meatable continues to lead the way in bringing cultivated meat to the world.” — Aris de Rijke, Chief Technology Officer

LEIDEN, NETHERLANDS, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meatable, a global leader in cultivated meat technology, today announced a leadership transition designed to capitalize on the opportunities created by its recent acquisition of Uncommon Bio’s cultivated meat platform.

Aris de Rijke, Chief Technology Officer, will take over day-to-day leadership of the company from Jeff Tripician, underlining the focus on integrating Uncommon’s technology in Leiden. Jeff Tripician, who has served as CEO since 2024, will transition to Meatable’s Board of Directors, where he will continue to provide guidance on commercialization, meat industry relationships, and market positioning.

The acquisition of Uncommon Bio’s cultivated meat platform marked a turning point for Meatable, making it the only cultivated meat company with a true multi-platform approach. The integration of Uncommon’s cutting-edge technology in Leiden, where Meatable’s core R&D operations are based, is creating new opportunities for product development, regulatory progress, and industry partnerships.

“The acquisition of Uncommon technology has transformed our capabilities and opened up more opportunities than ever before,” said Aris de Rijke. “With our core business and scientific teams in Leiden driving integration, this is the moment to ensure Meatable continues to lead the way in bringing cultivated meat to the world.”

“Meatable is now uniquely positioned to drive further technology and commercial leadership,” stated Cees de Jong, Executive Chairman. “I look forward to working closely with Jeff as a Board member, where we will continue to benefit from his vast knowledge and network in the meat industry. The operations are in excellent hands with Aris, given his proven track record in scaling up emerging technologies.”

Tripician, who is based in the United States, played a vital role in positioning Meatable as part of the global meat industry, opening doors with major players and advancing commercial opportunities.

“I am proud of how far we’ve come, especially the way we’ve established Meatable as a serious partner for the meat industry,” said Tripician. “The Uncommon acquisition sets the stage for even greater progress, and I look forward to supporting Aris and the team from the Board as they seize these exciting new opportunities.”

This leadership evolution reflects Meatable’s sharpened priorities: integrating Uncommon’s technology in Leiden, expanding across species, and building on strong commercial relationships worldwide to accelerate the path to market.



