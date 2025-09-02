NVBDC Empowers Veteran Entrepreneurs with Premier 2025 Events: Uniting, Educating, and Inspiring Growth

Keith King, Founder & CEO, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC John Taylor, NVBDC Chairman Services Committee

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is proud to announce a dynamic lineup of events designed to elevate Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). These programs provide access to education, global opportunities, and direct connections with corporate decision-makers, all focused on helping veteran-owned businesses grow and succeed.On September 9, 2025, NVBDC Services program will host Mastering Resources, Unlocking Global Opportunities, a free virtual webinar tailored for veteran entrepreneurs seeking to expand into international markets. Delivered in partnership with the International Trade Administration’s VetsGoGlobal program, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and the U.S. Export-Import Bank, this session will offer practical strategies for entering global markets, securing export financing, and navigating trade resources. Attendees will gain valuable insights into programs such as STEP, export loans, credit insurance, and market intelligence that can support international business development.Later in the month, NVBDC Services Program will present the JumpStart Webinar Featuring KOHLER on September 25, 2025. Audrey Saint-Elie, Program Manager at Kohler, will share how veteran-owned businesses can integrate into the company’s inclusive supplier network. The discussion will highlight eligibility, certification benefits, procurement readiness, and opportunities to participate in Kohler’s supply chain.The highlight of the season is the National Veteran Business Matchmaking Conference and Veteran Marketplace 2025, taking place October 29–30 at the Spartanburg Marriott in Spartanburg, South Carolina. This annual conference is NVBDC’s premier in-person event, bringing together hundreds of certified veteran-owned businesses with corporate buyers and supplier diversity professionals. The two-day program will feature keynote speakers, panel discussions, educational workshops, and one-on-one matchmaking meetings designed to create real opportunities for SD/VOBs. In addition, the Veteran Marketplace will showcase more than 50 veteran-owned exhibitors, giving participants the chance to demonstrate their capabilities directly to decision-makers from leading corporations.To register and learn more about these events, visit: https://nvbdc.org/events/ “Each of these events reflects NVBDC’s mission to provide veteran business owners with the resources, certification, and connections they need to thrive,” said Keith King, Founder and CEO of NVBDC. “From global outreach and educational webinars to the nation’s largest veteran business matchmaking conference, we are committed to creating platforms where veterans can build lasting relationships and expand their business opportunities.”With thousands of certified businesses and partnerships with Fortune 500 corporations, NVBDC continues to lead the way in helping veterans compete in today’s business environment. The 2025 events underscore the organization’s dedication to ensuring that veteran-owned businesses have access to the same opportunities and recognition as other diverse suppliers.About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)NVBDC is the only veteran-owned business certification organization developed by veterans for veterans. It was established to provide a credible and reliable certification authority for veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and across all industries. NVBDC ensures the existence of valid documentation for veterans’ status, ownership, and operational control, giving customers and clients peace of mind that they are working with a valid veteran-owned business.Additional information can be found at www.nvbdc.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.