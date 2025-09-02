Danélle Jackson-Howard Recognized by Influential Women 2025

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women proudly highlights Danélle Jackson-Howard in its 2025 feature for her remarkable leadership as CEO and Founder of Brand Innovation Lab, where she empowers emerging brands to successfully navigate the complexities of mass retail. Drawing on over 15 years of experience in retail and merchandising, Danélle combines strategic insight, operational expertise, and creativity to help entrepreneurs scale their businesses while building meaningful connections with consumers.Before founding Brand Innovation Labs, Danélle gained extensive experience as a Walmart executive, leading initiatives in merchandising, product development, sourcing, and brand management. Her tenure included revitalizing flagship private brands, including Ozark Trail, and spearheading the launch of Ozark Trail bikes. She was instrumental in optimizing the private brand toys and ride-ons supplier matrix, driving substantial value unlock and securing exclusive licensing agreements within the wheeled goods category (i.e. Cocomelon, Bluey, HALO, Dr Suess, Hello Kitty, Jurassic Park, Disney, Nickelodeon). Danélle also co-led haircare transformation initiatives that created more inclusive and seamless shopping experiences, demonstrating her commitment to innovation and equity within the retail environment.At Brand Innovation Lab, Danélle now translates her corporate expertise into actionable guidance for small and mid-sized brands, offering end-to-end support from concept development to market launch. Her approach blends operational excellence with a deep understanding of consumer trends and branding, enabling clients to make strategic decisions that drive growth and maximize market impact. With a foundation in interior design, she brings a customer-first mindset and visionary creativity to deliver solutions that resonate with today’s diverse audiences. Her approach fosters resilience and agility among entrepreneurs navigating the complexities of competitive retail environments.Beyond her professional achievements, Danélle is committed to community service and social impact. She has actively supported charitable initiatives including the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter and played a key role in securing sponsorships and donor engagement for the American Diabetes Association’s largest fundraising campaign, Kiss a Pig gala. Additionally, she is a proud member of the Northwest Arkansas chapter of Jack and Jill of America, an organization committed to nurturing youth development, leadership, and community service. Danélle’s dedication to uplifting communities reflects her belief in using professional success as a platform for positive change.Reflecting on her career, Danélle attributes her accomplishments to God, the support of her husband, kids, family, and professional mentors. She encourages young women entering entrepreneurship to cultivate a clear vision, seek guidance from trusted mentors, embrace constructive feedback, and remain resilient in the face of challenges. “Success requires adaptability, perseverance, and the willingness to learn from every experience,” she notes.With Brand Innovation Lab, Danélle Jackson-Howard continues to champion small businesses, driving growth, innovation, and opportunity while leaving a lasting impact on the retail industry and her community.Learn More about Danélle Jackson-Howard:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/danelle-jackson-howard Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

