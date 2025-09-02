Federal Court Case Raises Concerns Over International Real Estate Fraud Risks

Stand with Kevin in Fighting this international real estate scam that started in Atlanta, GA

Kevin Shehee references case filings to highlight consumer risks in cross-border property transactions.

My goal is to raise awareness of the risks involved in international property transactions. By making my case documents and timeline public, I hope consumers will be more cautious and better protected” — Kevin Shehee

NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A federal case filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia has brought renewed attention to consumer risks in international real estate transactions. The case, Kevin L. Shehee v. Diana Lynch, et al., Docket No. 1:23-cv-04506-TCB, is currently on appeal before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit (Appeal No. 25-11842-F).

According to court filings, Shehee alleges he was the victim of a fraudulent cross-border property transaction. His filings detail financial losses and contractual disputes arising from what he describes as an international real estate scam. The matter remains pending before the courts.

Broader Context: Rising Reports of Real Estate Scams

Regulatory agencies, including the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), have noted a steady increase in real estate–related fraud. In 2023, reported losses exceeded hundreds of millions of dollars, with cross-border cases proving especially complex due to jurisdictional and enforcement challenges.

Consumer advocates caution that scams may involve disputed property titles, misrepresentation of ownership, improper escrow arrangements, or unauthorized legal representation.

The Case of Kevin Shehee (As Stated in Court Records)

In his federal complaint, Shehee asserts that multiple parties engaged in actions that led to financial harm. The District Court docket (1:23-cv-04506-TCB) documents his claims, while the appeal currently pending in the Eleventh Circuit (Appeal No. 25-11842-F) seeks further review of the matter.

The defendants named in the filings include:

-Diana Lynch

-Barry Fauntleory

-Shelly Hawkins

-Jasper Grissett

-Jesse Curney III

-Gary Van Weayenburge

According to federal court filings (Kevin L. Shehee v. Diana Lynch, et al., Docket No. 1:23-cv-04506-TCB), the individuals are listed as defendants in official records. The matter remains pending, and no findings of liability or wrongdoing have been made to date.

Common Warning Signs of Fraudulent Deals

Consumer-protection experts note several red flags that often accompany fraudulent property transactions:

-Ownership records that cannot be independently verified.

-High-pressure demands for rapid transfer of funds.

-Promises of unusually high returns or steep discounts.

-Intermediaries who lack verifiable professional credentials.

-Refusal to use regulated escrow services or independent legal counsel.

Prevention and Reporting Resources

Authorities recommend that prospective international buyers take proactive measures to reduce exposure to fraud:

-Retain independent legal counsel in both the U.S. and the foreign jurisdiction.

-Verify seller and ownership information through official registries.

-Use licensed escrow services with strong reputations.

-Report suspicious activity to the FTC, state attorneys general, or the FBI IC3.

Resource Hub and Supporting Materials

Shehee has made additional materials available for public review.

-View the Faces and Places Timeline Chart for a chronological overview of events.

-Watch See Kevin’s Full Story Video at his GoFundMe page.

These resources are presented as supplements to his filings and are intended to provide context for consumers and journalists.

Broader Implications for Consumer Protection

Cases like Shehee’s underscore the difficulties of addressing international real estate fraud through existing legal frameworks. Advocates suggest stronger international cooperation may be necessary to reduce losses and hold perpetrators accountable.

Publicizing individual cases tied to court records contributes to a broader understanding of how such schemes operate, potentially informing future policy and regulatory reforms.

About Kevin Shehee

Kevin Shehee is a U.S. resident who has filed a federal complaint regarding his experience with an alleged international real estate scam. His stated aim is to raise awareness of consumer risks, share documentation, and provide educational resources for others considering overseas property investments.



Legal Disclaimer:

