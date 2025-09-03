Flooring Installation Services Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flooring Installation Services Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, the market size for flooring installation services has seen a significant growth. The forecast suggests it will expand from $35.28 billion in 2024 to $37.59 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The historical growth can be traced back to factors like an increase in residential renovation post-recession, expansion in commercial real estate development, a growing inclination towards hardwood and laminate flooring, a surge in hotel and resort construction tasks, and the escalating need for flooring substitution in older buildings.

The market size of flooring installation services is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the coming years, predicted to increase to $47.83 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This growth during the forecast period can be linked to a rising demand for antimicrobial flooring solutions, an increased focus on quick-installation technologies, increased funding in green building certifications, the growing popularity of modular flooring systems, and an increase in the integration of flooring with underfloor heating systems. Main trends expected during the forecast period involve improvements in modular flooring systems, the development of platforms for on-demand installation, advanced training courses for skilled labor, improvements in recycled material-based flooring, and the creation of contactless installation methods.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Flooring Installation Services Market?

The surge in construction undertakings is projected to bolster the expansion of the flooring installation services market. Such undertakings encompass construction, refurbishment, and infrastructural advancement projects that generate the need for residential, commercial, and industrial precincts. The primary accelerant for burgeoning construction activities is swift urbanization, necessitating new constructions to house expanding populations. In ensuring the correct positioning, longevity, and visual delight of floor coverings including tiles, hardwood, laminate, and vinyl, flooring installation services are crucial. These elements are indispensable for the safety, comfort, and attractiveness of newly established or revamped spaces. For example, the Office for National Statistics, a statistics authority based in the UK, disclosed in February 2023 that the annual construction output for 2022 escalated by 5.6% compared to 2021. This came after a historic boost in 2021 of 12.8%. Hence, the upswing in construction activities is fueling the growth of the flooring installation services market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Flooring Installation Services Market?

Major players in the Flooring Installation Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Floor and Decor Holdings Inc.

• Forbo Holding AG

• Interface Inc.

• Spectra Contract Flooring

• Empire Today LLC

• Altro Limited

• Shaw Industries Group Inc.

• Karndean International Limited

• Square Foot India Pvt. Ltd.

• Refloor LLC

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Flooring Installation Services Market?

Leading enterprises in the flooring installation services market are prioritizing skill development via combined training programs such as education and education initiatives. These initiatives are constructed to tackle the deficiency of skilled labor, increase installer competence, and uphold superior service standards. Such initiatives are organized schemes aimed at providing people with specific knowledge, technical capabilities, and practical experience needed for professional proficiency and career growth in certain industries. For example, in February 2025, Certified Flooring Installers (CFI), an American professional organization dedicated to the training and certification of flooring installers, partnered with the Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF), a non-profit organization in the US. They collectively launched a structured education and training scheme designed for beginners in floor covering installation. This endeavor exemplifies a strategic alliance between two entities which share a common goal of uplifting industry standards through top-notch training. The program consists of five extensive week-long sessions addressing essential subjects like tile basics, safety procedures, tool efficiency, substrate preparation, layout strategies, industry norms, membranes, product selection, and final cleanup. Held quarterly, these sessions enable attendees to combine classroom knowledge with hands-on-job experience. This initiative acts as an official entry route into the ceramic tile industry and offers a developmental pathway for those seeking certified tile installer (CTI) status.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Flooring Installation Services Market Growth

The flooring installation services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: New Construction, Renovation, Repair And Maintenance, Removal Of Existing Flooring

2) By Flooring Type: Hardwood, Laminate, Vinyl, Tile, Carpet, Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

3) By Installation Method: Glue-Down, Nail-Down, Floating, Click-Lock, Thinset, Self-Adhesive

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Online Retailers, Wholesale Distributors, Flooring Showrooms, Home Improvement Stores

5) By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By New Construction: Residential New Construction, Commercial New Construction, Industrial New Construction

2) By Renovation: Residential Renovation, Commercial Renovation, Industrial Renovation

3) By Repair And Maintenance: Residential Repair And Maintenance, Commercial Repair And Maintenance, Industrial Repair And Maintenance

4) By Removal Of Existing Flooring: Residential Flooring Removal, Commercial Flooring Removal, Industrial Flooring Removal

View the full flooring installation services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/flooring-installation-services-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Flooring Installation Services Market By 2025?

In the Flooring Installation Services Global Market Report 2025, North America was noted as the dominant region in 2024. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report includes regional coverage of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

