I Love Mandalas Expands Global Reach with Creative Workshops and Transformative Art

NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- I Love Mandalas, founded by artist, teacher, and author Kathy Rausch, today announced the expansion of its creative offerings, including workshops, retreats, and online resources designed to share the healing power of mandalas with a global audience.What began as Kathy’s personal journey of using mandalas for healing and self-discovery has grown into a community-driven movement. Through her book, Activate Divine Creativity: The Life-Changing Magic of the Mandala, along with in-person and virtual teachings, Kathy has helped thousands of people discover mandalas as tools for mindfulness, balance, and joy.I Love Mandalas emphasizes accessibility, encouraging people of all ages and backgrounds to explore creativity as a pathway to well-being. Core values of creativity, healing, mindfulness, and community guide every aspect of the brand’s work.“Mandalas are more than art—they are a reflection of our inner nature and a source of calm, joy, and transformation,” said Kathy Rausch, Founder of I Love Mandalas. “Our mission is to empower people to embrace their own creativity and discover the healing benefits of mandala-making.”The organization’s offerings now include:Workshops and Retreats – hands-on experiences for individuals, wellness groups, and creative communities.Educational Resources – books and guides that make mandala creation approachable and inspiring.Global Community Engagement – opportunities for people worldwide to share their creations and stories.By blending art, spirituality, and education, I Love Mandalas continues to expand its impact, fostering creativity and connection across cultures.About I Love MandalasI Love Mandalas is an art and wellness organization founded by artist, teacher, and author Kathy Rausch. Through workshops, retreats, books, and community initiatives, the organization promotes mandalas as tools for healing, mindfulness, and joyful self-expression. With students and participants worldwide, I Love Mandalas inspires creativity as a path to transformation and balance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.