Ilham Aliyev met with Executive Vice President of PowerChina Group in Tianjin
AZERBAIJAN, September 2 - 02 September 2025, 11:18
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Xi Yinfen, Executive Vice President of the PowerChina Group, in the Chinese city of Tianjin on September 2.
During the meeting, the sides hailed the company's successful operations in Azerbaijan.
The discussions focused on the cooperation in the fields of green energy, environmental protection, water resources management, wastewater treatment, power generation and green hydrogen projects, construction, and production of equipment.
The sides also exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation in the construction of solar and wind power plants, integration of "smart energy systems" and training of local specialists.
