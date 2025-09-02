Global Forensic Equipment Supplies Market to Reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2034

Reports And Data

Forensic Equipment Supplies Market is set to grow significantly over the next decade, rising from USD 0.8 billion in 2024 to USD 1.5 billion by 2034

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Forensic Equipment Supplies Market is set to grow significantly over the next decade, rising from USD 0.8 billion in 2024 to USD 1.5 billion by 2034. This growth represents a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%, driven by rapid advancements in forensic technologies, increasing crime rates, and the growing reliance on forensic evidence in legal proceedings.One of the key factors fueling this expansion is the increasing use of advanced tools such as DNA analysis kits and digital forensic equipment. The rising number of cybercrime cases has further boosted demand for digital forensic solutions capable of analyzing data from computers, mobile devices, and cloud platforms. In addition, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are being integrated into forensic processes, helping investigators analyze large volumes of data quickly and with greater accuracy. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the use of AI in forensic laboratories has already increased by 15% in the past year, and this trend is expected to continue.Get Free Sample Report and Related Graphs & Charts@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/009217 Top 10 CompaniesThermo Fisher ScientificAgilent TechnologiesPerkinElmerWaters CorporationBio-Rad LaboratoriesGE HealthcareBruker CorporationHoriba, Ltd.Shimadzu CorporationQiagen N.V.North America is expected to remain the largest market due to its well-developed law enforcement infrastructure and high adoption of new technologies. At the same time, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region as governments in countries such as India and China increase investments in forensic research and development. Europe is also playing a crucial role, with regulatory frameworks that emphasize standardized and accredited forensic laboratories, encouraging further investment in equipment and training.In terms of industry players, companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, and PerkinElmer are leading the market. These companies are focusing on innovation and partnerships to strengthen their portfolios. For example, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched a new DNA analysis kit in 2023 that has already gained strong adoption due to its accuracy and ease of use.While the market outlook is positive, challenges remain. High equipment costs and strict regulatory compliance requirements can limit access to advanced forensic tools, particularly for smaller laboratories. For instance, a state-of-the-art DNA sequencing machine can cost over USD 500,000, creating barriers for many organizations. Additionally, the shortage of skilled professionals to operate these technologies and manage the increasing complexity of forensic data poses hurdles for the sector. Reports also show that 62% of forensic laboratories identify data management as one of their biggest challenges.Despite these obstacles, opportunities are growing. Governments are allocating more funding to strengthen forensic capabilities, with the U.S. Department of Justice and the European Union investing in new research and laboratory improvements. According to the National Institute of Justice, funding for forensic science research increased by 25% in 2023, signaling strong long-term support for the industry. Another emerging trend is the development of portable forensic devices that allow investigators to conduct on-site analysis, reducing delays and improving decision-making in the field.Sustainability is also becoming an important focus, with laboratories moving toward eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient technologies. This reflects a wider industry shift as laboratories modernize operations while reducing environmental impact.Request Customization Of The Report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/009217 Forensic Equipment Supplies Market SegmentationBy Product TypeDNA Analysis EquipmentFingerprint Analysis EquipmentDigital Forensic ToolsBallistic Analysis EquipmentToxicology Testing EquipmentOthersBy ApplicationCriminal InvestigationsCybersecurityDisaster Victim IdentificationOthersBy End UserLaw Enforcement AgenciesForensic LaboratoriesAcademic and Research InstitutionsOthersBy TechnologyAI and Machine LearningPortable Forensic DevicesTraditional Forensic TechnologiesBy Distribution ChannelDirect SalesDistributorsOnline PlatformsOverall, the Forensic Equipment Supplies Market is entering a period of strong growth, shaped by technological innovation, rising crime rates, and greater recognition of forensic science in justice systems worldwide. With increased government support and ongoing product advancements, the market is well-positioned to meet future challenges and expand its role in criminal investigations, cybersecurity, and disaster victim identification.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.