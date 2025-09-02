Global Nuts Market Forecasted to Grow at 5.0% CAGR, Fuelled by Plant-Based and Protein-Rich Diets

Nuts Industry Analysis

Nut market to grow to over USD 104 billion by 2035, driven by consumer demand for healthy, plant-based, and clean-label foods, with almonds leading the way.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nuts market is on an accelerated growth trajectory, projected to surge from USD 64.27 billion in 2025 to USD 104.69 billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. This robust expansion is a direct result of a fundamental shift in consumer behavior, creating a powerful opportunity for manufacturers to innovate and gain a competitive edge.

The market's growth is fueled by a trifecta of consumer trends: a strong preference for nutrient-dense snacks, the rising popularity of plant-based diets, and the crucial role of nuts in clean-label and functional food formulations.

This compelling market data highlights a clear path for manufacturers to address their key challenges and support future growth. By strategically integrating nuts into their product lines, companies can tap into burgeoning demand while meeting consumer expectations for health, wellness, and sustainability.

The Power of Plant-Based Innovation

The nuts market is no longer just about snacking; it's a vital ingredient ecosystem. The food processing sector is set to account for more than 43% of the market share by 2025, a trend that will only intensify through 2035. This growth is driven by manufacturers who are capitalizing on the demand for high-quality ingredients in plant-based beverages, spreads, and confectionery.

Almonds, in particular, hold a dominant position, commanding a 31.6% market share in 2025. Their versatility and nutritional profile make them a go-to for a wide range of applications, from dairy alternatives and sports nutrition products to bakery and gluten-free foods. For manufacturers, this presents a significant opportunity to develop value-added, plant-forward offerings that resonate with modern consumers. Whether it's a new line of almond milk, a keto-friendly protein bar, or a clean-label dessert, the possibilities for innovation are vast and profitable.

Navigating the Global Landscape

Understanding regional consumer preferences is key to unlocking market potential. While supply chain complexities and fluctuating prices pose challenges, a strategic approach can turn these into opportunities.

• North America and Europe lead in per capita consumption, driven by health-conscious consumers and the widespread adoption of plant-based and Mediterranean diets. Nuts are a staple in snacks, baked goods, and dairy alternatives, and are even extending into new categories like cosmetics and pet food.

• In the Asia-Pacific region, consumption is rising steadily, particularly among affluent urban populations. Nuts are being incorporated into traditional cuisines and modern packaged snacks, with the nutraceutical sector also emerging as a key area for growth.

• Spain and Italy are set to see some of the strongest growth, with CAGRs of 5.0% and 5.5% respectively. This is driven by Spain's significant expansion of almond cultivation and Italy's growing health awareness, which is fueling demand for functional foods and healthy snack alternatives.

This regional diversity provides a roadmap for manufacturers. By tailoring their product development and marketing strategies to specific regional tastes and trends, companies can effectively penetrate new markets and build strong consumer loyalty.

Addressing Manufacturer Challenges

For manufacturers facing challenges like supply chain disruptions and competition, the focus must be on differentiation and strategic partnerships. The market is highly competitive, with major players like Blue Diamond Growers, Olam International, and Mariani Nut Company dominating the landscape. These companies succeed by vertically integrating their operations, investing in research and development, and building robust global distribution networks.

To compete, manufacturers can:

• Innovate with new flavors and product formats: The demand for premium, specialty, and artisanal nuts is growing. Exploring unique seasonings, coatings, and small-batch processing can create a distinct market position.

• Focus on sustainability and ethics: Consumers, particularly in developed markets, are increasingly prioritizing products with eco-friendly packaging and transparent sourcing. Companies that invest in sustainable practices, like regenerative agriculture, can build a powerful brand narrative.

• Leverage strategic M&A: As seen in Germany, mergers and acquisitions are a key growth driver. Acquiring smaller, innovative startups can help established players quickly expand their portfolios and enter niche markets.

The success of companies like Mondelez International and Hormel Foods demonstrates that strategic moves, whether through product innovation or acquisitions, are essential for staying ahead. The recent growth of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc., which saw sales top USD 1 billion for the first time, further underscores the immense potential for companies that are agile and responsive to market demands.

The Path Forward

The nuts market presents a compelling, solution-focused opportunity for manufacturers. By understanding the core drivers—consumer health trends, plant-based innovation, and regional dynamics—companies can move beyond traditional models and forge a new path to growth. The future belongs to those who view nuts not just as a commodity, but as a strategic ingredient for a healthier, more sustainable world.

