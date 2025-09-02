U.S. Navy veteran creates Wall Street firm specializing in Tax Strategy and Bookkeeping for small businesses nationwide

David and Sebastian Global Advisors provide credentialed financial services to veterans, minority founders, and underserved small businesses.

Our mission is to empower veterans and small business owners with financial strategies that support lasting independence.” — Kareem Mance

NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David and Sebastian Global Advisors, a veteran-led bookkeeping and tax strategy firm founded by U.S. Navy veteran Kareem Mance, today formally announced its services designed to provide small business owners, veterans, and diverse entrepreneurs with credentialed financial guidance.

The launch marks a significant step in addressing a long-standing gap: the lack of accessible, high-quality bookkeeping and tax strategy support for small enterprises and communities historically underserved by mainstream financial services.

Veteran Leadership and Wall Street Experience

Founder Kareem Mance brings a rare combination of military discipline and financial expertise to the firm. After serving in the U.S. Navy, Mance built his career on Wall Street, gaining direct experience in the intricacies of financial systems, compliance, and strategic planning. These insights now inform the firm’s mission to bring “Wall Street-grade” advisory capabilities to Main Street businesses.

As an IRS Enrolled Agent, QuickBooks ProAdvisor, and Intuit Tax Expert, Mance holds professional credentials that allow him to represent taxpayers before the Internal Revenue Service and deliver technically sound bookkeeping services. These qualifications position David and Sebastian Global Advisors to serve clients with rigor, transparency, and compliance.

Mission-Driven Services

David and Sebastian Global Advisors offer a comprehensive suite of financial services for entrepreneurs and business owners. These include:

-Bookkeeping Services: Day-to-day financial recordkeeping designed to maintain compliance and provide clarity.

-Tax Preparation: Assistance with timely and accurate filing of tax returns.

-Tax Planning Strategies: Advisory support to optimize tax obligations while ensuring full compliance with IRS regulations.

-Advisory and Financial Guidance: Insight into financial decision-making for long-term stability.

The firm’s approach is tailored to the realities of small enterprises, where financial decisions often determine survival and growth.

Focus on Underserved Communities

While financial services are widely available to large corporations, small business owners, particularly veterans, minority entrepreneurs, and immigrant founders, frequently lack access to advisors who understand their challenges.

David and Sebastian Global Advisors focus specifically on serving:

-Veteran-Owned Businesses

-Minority-Owned Enterprises, including Black, Hispanic, and Filipino founders

-Small Businesses Across Sectors, from startups to established local companies

By prioritizing these groups, the firm seeks to create pathways for financial resilience and independence in communities often excluded from mainstream advisory services.

Founder’s Perspective

“Too often, small business owners, especially veterans and minority entrepreneurs, are left navigating complex tax and bookkeeping challenges without adequate resources,” said Kareem Mance, founder of David and Sebastian Global Advisors.

Mance notes that the lessons of his Navy service, discipline, attention to detail, and commitment to integrity, are central to the firm’s philosophy. Combined with the technical expertise honed in financial markets, this dual background underpins the company’s approach to serving clients with both rigor and purpose.

Bridging the Gap Between Wall Street and Main Street

The firm emphasizes that financial empowerment is not just about compliance, but about building knowledge. Bookkeeping and tax strategy services offered by David and Sebastian Global Advisors aim to:

-Reduce Risk: Ensuring compliance with tax laws and regulations.

-Promote Sustainability: Helping businesses establish reliable systems for managing finances.

-Support Growth: Enabling informed decisions based on accurate financial data.

By focusing on these areas, the firm delivers an impact that goes beyond technical services, strengthening the foundations of entrepreneurship itself.

Community Impact and Broader Vision

Mance envisions David and Sebastian Global Advisors as more than a service provider; he sees it as part of a broader movement toward financial equity.

“Financial literacy and access to credentialed services are essential to building lasting independence,” he said. “We believe that informed decisions today lay the foundation for stronger communities tomorrow.”

This vision has already attracted interest among veteran networks and local small-business groups in New York, where the firm is based.

Availability and Access

David and Sebastian Global Advisors is headquartered in New York, N.Y., but serves clients across the United States. Services are delivered through a combination of direct consultations, virtual meetings, and digital bookkeeping systems.

For more information, the firm maintains an official website, a LinkedIn company page, and a YouTube channel offering educational resources.

About David and Sebastian Global Advisors

David and Sebastian Global Advisors is a New York-based bookkeeping and tax strategy firm founded by U.S. Navy veteran Kareem Mance. The company specializes in providing credentialed financial services for small businesses, with a focus on veteran-owned and minority-owned enterprises. With professional qualifications as an IRS Enrolled Agent, QuickBooks ProAdvisor, and Intuit Tax Expert, the firm emphasizes compliance, transparency, and mission-driven service.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.