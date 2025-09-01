Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong's Engagements in Guangzhou, 1 September 2025

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong visited Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China, on 1 September 2025.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan visited the China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City (CSGKC), a state-level bilateral project that marks its 15th anniversary this year. The CSGKC has served as a key landing pad for Singapore companies to access the Greater Bay Area. While at the CSGKC, Deputy Prime Minister Gan visited the NUS Guangzhou Research Translation and Innovation Institute, the DBS Global Fintech R&D Centre, and agritech start-up Singrow.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan met Guangdong Governor Wang Weizhong and was hosted to lunch. They reaffirmed the strong economic collaboration and longstanding people-to-people ties between Singapore and Guangdong. Guangdong has been Singapore’s top provincial trading partner in China for the last 36 consecutive years. Beyond trade, our robust cooperation has expanded to a wide range of sectors, including advanced manufacturing, digital economy, intellectual property rights protection, education, and healthcare. Deputy Prime Minister Gan and Governor Wang agreed that the CSGKC would continue to be a useful testbed for the development of new technologies and support knowledge sharing between both regions.

