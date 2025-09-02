TiniFiber Dedicated Micro Armor Remover Tool Speeds Installation and Maintains Fiber Integrity

LINDENHURST, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TiniFiber , the exclusive manufacturer of U.S. patented TiniFiber Micro Armor Fiber optical cabling solutions, has announced a Micro ArmorRemover Tool (M.A.R.T) to simplify the opening of its patented stainless steel-Kevlarcable jacket without damaging the internal Fiber Optic Cable.The tool accommodates up to 3mm of Micro Armorto allow the separation of the Micro Armor accurately and with ease - speeding up installation time while maintaining Fiber integrity.The M.A.R.T incorporates high-strength alloy steel screw clamps and neodymium rare earth magnets that hold tool halves together while cutting for increased accuracy. Using its counter-rotation mechanism, Micro Armorcan be removed in fewer than four turns.Tom Artinian; CEO of TiniFiber stated: "Our Micro Armor Remover Tool has been launched as part of our drive to expand support and capabilities for our customers. Our Micro Armor solution is the smallest, lightest and most flexible armored cable on the market, and this tool ensures the Fibers integrity cannot be compromised during termination and installation."Micro Armor Fiber is the industry's smallest, lightest, most durable, and most flexible broadband Fiber optic cable. Its outer diameter is 65% smaller and the cable is over 75% lighter than traditional aluminium interlocking Armor (AIA) Fiber.During a typical installation, our Micro Armor’s reduced size and weight enables both team size and job time to be reduced and cuts the typical installation cost by over 60%. It also increases conduit capacity versus AIA, with a 2" conduit rising from 168 to 864 Fibers (414%), and our stainless-steel coil design increases flexibility allowing for tighter turns through space limiting voids.The Micro Armor Remover Tool measures 1.5" (38.1 mm) and weighs 9.0 oz (258 g). It is available immediately from the TiniFiber website https://tinifiber.com/product/tools/str-1-0-2-0mm-steel-micro-armor-removal-tool/ About TiniFiberTiniFiber is an award-winning and U.S. Patented innovator that has redefined industry standards. It develops high-speed fiber optics, including custom fiber, as well as offering tools and test services. The company is well known for its Micro Armor Fiber™ Cable, a revolutionary solution that is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional Aluminium Interlock Armor (AIA) cables and trusted by prominent technology, construction, and IT corporations.Micro Armor Fiber boasts the industry’s smallest outer diameter, featuring a crush-proof, rodent-resistant design, capable of withstanding the harshest environmental conditions. Its stainless-steel construction provides unparalleled durability, making it ideal for aerials, underground, and powered cable applications, including A/V & Security, Commercial & Residential, DAS/Wireless, Broadband, Transportation, and Data Center installations.TiniFiberis a registered trademark and Micro Armor Fiberis a registered trademark of CertiCable, Inc. Kevlaris a registered trademark of DuPont deNemours, Inc.Patent notice: TiniFiberproducts are protected by patents in the United States and other jurisdictions (countries). This list is not exhaustive, and additional TiniFiberproducts not specifically enumerated herein may also be subject to patent protection – https://tinifiber.com/patent-notices/

