Trends Shaping the Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market: Applications, Type and Regional Forecast, 2030

Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market Analysis

The global precious metals e-waste recovery market is projected to reach $18.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global precious metals e-waste recovery market garnered $9.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $18.7 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31840 The research provides detailed segmentation of the global precious metals e-waste recovery market based on source, metal type, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Based on source, the consumer electronics segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global precious metals e-waste recovery market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report also discusses segments including home appliances, IT & telecommunication equipment, and others.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/precious-metals-e-waste-recovery-market/purchase-options Based on metal type, the gold segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around one-thirds of the global precious metals e-waste recovery market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the copper segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global precious metals e-waste recovery market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Europe region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and LAMEA.Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/precious-metals-e-waste-recovery-market-A31390 Leading market players of the global precious metals e-waste recovery market analyzed in the research include Johnson Matthey, Umicore, Materion Corporation, Boliden Group, Sims Lifecycle Services, Inc., TANAKA Holdings Co., Ltd., Metallix, TES, Heraeus Holding, and Enviroleach Technologies Inc.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global precious metals e-waste recovery market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.For More Details: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/11/18/2559279/0/en/precious-metals-e-waste-recovery-market-size-worth-18-7-billion-by-2030-cagr-7-amr.html

