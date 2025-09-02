Rolled Vinyl Decking Market is Expected to Reach Nearly USD 11.0 Billion by 2030 | Says AMR

Rolled Vinyl Decking Market Analysis

The global rolled vinyl decking market is projected to reach $11.0 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2030.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global rolled vinyl decking market generated $4.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $11.0 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of evolving market trends, value chain, top segments, key investment pockets, regional scenarios, and competitive landscape.Download Sample PDF (212 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15338 Increase in renovation projects and demand for superior properties of vinyl-based products, rapid growth in commercial real estate, and properties of rolled vinyl deckinglike water resistance and thermal resistance fuel the growth of the global Rolled Vinyl Decking market. However, the stringent regulations on vinyl-based compounds restrain the market growth. Contrarily, increase in the number of homeowners and rise in residential buildings present new opportunities in the next few years.Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rolled-vinyl-decking-market/purchase-options The report offers detailed segmentation of the global rolled vinyl decking market based on end use, application, and region.By application, the roof decks segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. However, the floating deck systems segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 10.6 % from 2021 to 2030.Based on end use, the residential segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global rolled vinyl decking market and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the industrial segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2030.Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rolled-vinyl-decking-market-A14969 By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market, and is expected to continue its dominance by 2030. Moreover, this segment is projected to maintainthe fastest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.Leading players of the global rolled vinyl decking market analyzed in the research includeBradbury Co., Inc, Weatherdek, Dec-Tec, Tufdek, Armor decking, Duradek, Dec-k-ing, DekSmart, and Intelli Deck.For More Details: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/01/20/2370303/0/en/Rolled-Vinyl-Decking-Market-to-Garner-11-0-Billion-by-2030-CAGR-9-9-AMR.html

