Hummus Market Poised for Significant Growth Driven by Rising Health Awareness,Plant-Based Diets, and Culinary Innovation

Global Hummus Market Research Report By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Packaging Type, By End User andBy Regional- Forecast to 2035

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hummus Market Overview:According to MRFR analysis, the global hummus market was valued at USD 2.26 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 5.88% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2035.The global Hummus Market is witnessing remarkable growth as consumer preferences shift toward healthy, plant-based, and versatile food options. Once considered a niche Middle Eastern delicacy, hummus has now become a global phenomenon, finding its place in kitchens, restaurants, and retail shelves worldwide. Industry experts project that the market will experience a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next decade, driven by health-conscious eating habits, increasing veganism, and culinary globalization.Hummus — a creamy spread made primarily from chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, and garlic — has transformed from a traditional regional dish to a mainstream global staple. Its rise is attributed to its impressive nutritional profile, versatility in meals, and its alignment with modern dietary preferences. As consumers become more aware of the benefits of plant-based proteins, the demand for hummus as a healthy snack, dip, or meal accompaniment continues to surge.Competitive LandscapeThe global hummus industry is moderately fragmented, with both large-scale food manufacturers and smaller artisanal producers competing for market share. Key players include Daphne's California Greek, Ziyad Brothers Importing, Hope Foods, Tribe Hummus, Lantana Foods, Pita Pal, Athenos, Baba Foods, Sabra Dipping Company, Hain Celestial Group, Simply 7 Snacks, Stellar Foods, Hummus & Pita Co., Whole Foods Market among others. While established brands dominate supermarket shelves, smaller producers are finding success through farmers’ markets, specialty stores, and online platforms.Brand differentiation is largely achieved through unique flavor profiles, organic certification, and innovative packaging. The increasing global awareness of the link between diet and wellness has positioned hummus as a preferred choice among health-conscious consumers. Packed with plant-based protein, fiber, healthy fats, and essential vitamins, hummus is widely recognized as a heart-healthy food that supports weight management, gut health, and overall well-being. Moreover, the global surge in veganism and vegetarianism has propelled its popularity, as it serves as an excellent dairy-free and gluten-free alternative to traditional dips and spreads.Nutritionists and food industry analysts highlight that the clean-label movement is also contributing to hummus market growth. Consumers are actively seeking minimally processed, preservative-free products, and hummus fits this demand perfectly. This trend is particularly evident in North America and Europe, where retail shelves are increasingly stocked with organic and non-GMO hummus options. Consumers are actively seeking minimally processed, preservative-free products, and hummus fits this demand perfectly. This trend is particularly evident in North America and Europe, where retail shelves are increasingly stocked with organic and non-GMO hummus options.Global Market Insights and OpportunitiesAccording to recent industry research, the global hummus market has experienced double-digit growth in the last five years and is expected to expand significantly through 2032. The Middle East remains the cultural and culinary heart of hummus production, but the largest growth in consumption is now occurring in Western markets, particularly in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Australia. Asia-Pacific is also emerging as a promising market, driven by urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and a growing appetite for international flavors.Product innovation is at the core of this expansion. Leading brands are experimenting with new flavors and formats to appeal to a wider audience — from roasted red pepper and beetroot hummus to single-serve snack packs with vegetable sticks or pita chips. This diversification caters to on-the-go lifestyles and offers healthier alternatives to conventional processed snacks.The rise of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer models has further fueled market accessibility. Online grocery platforms and specialty food websites now make it easier for consumers worldwide to discover and purchase a variety of hummus products, including artisanal and premium offerings. Beyond being a simple dip, it is used as a spread for sandwiches and wraps, a base for salad dressings, and even an ingredient in baked goods. Chefs and home cooks alike are embracing hummus as a nutritious and flavorful addition to both traditional and experimental recipes.The global fusion food movement has also contributed to its popularity. From hummus sushi rolls in Japan to hummus-based pizza in Italy, and spicy jalapeño hummus in the U.S., the product’s flexibility is inspiring culinary creativity. This adaptability ensures hummus resonates with diverse palates and cultural preferences, further cementing its place in global food culture.Regional Market TrendsNorth America – The U.S. and Canada dominate the Western hummus market, with high consumer awareness and a strong preference for healthy, plant-based snacking. The market here is characterized by innovation, premiumization, and increasing supermarket shelf space.Europe – Countries like the UK, France, Germany, and the Netherlands have embraced hummus as part of the broader Mediterranean diet trend. Retail sales have soared, and hummus is now a common feature in cafes, delis, and restaurants.Middle East & Africa – As the birthplace of hummus, this region remains a stronghold for authentic production. However, local producers are also innovating to meet global export demands.Asia-Pacific – While still in the early stages of adoption, markets in Australia, Japan, China, and India are witnessing growing interest, particularly among younger, urban populations and the health-conscious demographic.Sustainability and Ethical ConsumptionSustainability is another major factor influencing the hummus market’s trajectory. Chickpeas — the primary ingredient in hummus — require relatively low water resources compared to other protein sources, making them an environmentally friendly crop. This aligns with the increasing consumer emphasis on sustainable and ethical food production.Several leading brands are also focusing on eco-friendly packaging solutions, from recyclable containers to biodegradable labels, to cater to environmentally conscious buyers. These sustainable practices not only appeal to eco-aware consumers but also strengthen brand loyalty. The integration of hummus into mainstream diets, coupled with ongoing innovation and market expansion, presents abundant opportunities for both established players and new entrants.Analysts predict that the next phase of growth will be fueled by:Enhanced product diversification – Incorporating superfoods like kale, turmeric, and avocado into hummus blends.Expansion into emerging markets – Targeting untapped regions in Asia, Latin America, and Africa.Functional food positioning – Marketing hummus not just as a snack, but as a functional food with specific health benefits.Sustainable farming initiatives – Partnering with chickpea growers to promote regenerative agriculture.The global hummus market represents more than just a food trend — it reflects a fundamental shift toward healthier, sustainable, and culturally diverse eating habits. 