The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Enterprise Billing Solutions Market to Reach USD $9.36 Billion by 2029 at 15.3% CAGR

It will grow to $9.37 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Enterprise Billing Solutions Market In 2025?

The market size for enterprise billing solutions has seen rapid expansion in the past few years. Projected growth is set to go from $4.57 billion in 2024 to $5.29 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. This notable increase during the historic period is due to several factors. These include the growing implementation of telecom and information technology services, an increase in demand for automated billing processes, expansion in cloud computing, a pressing need for regulatory compliance, a spike in big data analytics, and the rising transactions in e-commerce.

The market size of enterprise billing solutions is anticipated to witness a substantial surge over the forthcoming years, reaching a valuation of $9.37 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. Factors contributing to this expected growth within the projection timeframe include the advent of Internet of Things-enabled billing setups, a shift toward consumption-based pricing structures, an escalating need for consolidated customer management, the evolution of artificial intelligence in billing, and a rising stress on billing correctness and openness. Notable trends set to shape this period encompass AI and machine learning integration, implementation of blockchain for clear billing procedures, automation via robotic process automation (RPA), transition towards cloud-native billing systems, and creation of self-serving billing portals.

Download a free sample of the enterprise billing solutions market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=26710&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Enterprise Billing Solutions Market?

The escalation in digital transformations is anticipated to drive the advancement of the enterprise billing solutions market in the future. Digital transformation signifies the incorporation of digital advancements into all sectors of business or organization, which fundamentally metamorphoses its operation, the method of providing value to clients, and its adaptation to market requirements. The surge in digital transformation is due to the escalating demand for a superior customer experience that ensures swift, personalized, and smooth interactions on digital platforms. Enterprise billing solutions amplify the process of digital transformation by mechanizing and simplifying the billing process, diminishing manual errors, and enhancing efficiency. These systems amalgamate with other digital tools such as CRM, ERP, and payment gateways, facilitating real-time data access, personalized billing, and speedier revenue cycles. For instance, IDC, a market intelligence, advisory services, and events service provider based in the U.S., revealed that global expenditure on digital transformation hit $2.5 trillion in 2024 and is anticipated to rise to $3.9 trillion by 2027. Therefore, the escalation in digital transformation is anticipated to drive the advancement of the enterprise billing solutions market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Enterprise Billing Solutions Industry?

Major players in the Enterprise Billing Solutions Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• Ericsson AB

• Amdocs Limited

• Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

• Netcracker Technology Corporation

• The Sage Group plc

• CSG Systems International Inc.

• Comarch SA

• SunTec Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Enterprise Billing Solutions Market In The Future?

Large corporations active in the enterprise billing solutions market are concentrating efforts on creating sophisticated tools like revenue management software. This focus is in a bid to refine financial procedures, improve the overall fiscal transparency throughout the company and streamline billing processes. The revenue management software is an electronic solution that harnesses the power of data analytics and automation to improve accuracy, boost profitability and support strategic decisions. To illustrate, in February 2025, MATRIXX Software Inc. - a company in the U.S. that excels in delivering real-time billing, charging, and monetization platforms - introduced MATRIXX dynamic billing. Their aim is to bring a radical change to revenue management. Brought to life on a cloud-native platform, it consolidates real-time charging, rating, invoicing, and account management into a single unified system. The solution has been specifically designed to modernize antiquated billing infrastructure, accelerate deployment of services, and minimize operational expenses. The platform is built on an API-first, low-code structure that complies with TM Forum standards, thus increasing flexibility and transparency, whilst also reducing reliance on specific vendors.

What Segments Are Covered In The Enterprise Billing Solutions Market Report?

The enterprise billing solutions market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Payment Processing Method: Credit Or Debit Card Processing, Automated Clearing House Transfers, Digital Wallets, Bank Transfers, Cryptocurrency Payments

5) By End-User: Telecommunications, Healthcare, Utilities, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Information Technology And Software, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Billing And Invoicing Software, Subscription Management Software, Revenue Management Software, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Integration, Payment Gateway Integration, Usage-Based Billing Software, Cloud Billing Software, Mediation And Rating Software

2) By Services: Consulting Services, Implementation And Integration Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Managed Services, Training And Education Services

View the full enterprise billing solutions market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/enterprise-billing-solutions-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Enterprise Billing Solutions Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the Enterprise Billing Solutions Global Market Report. The region speculated to exhibit the most rapid growth is Asia-Pacific. The report encompasses the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Enterprise Billing Solutions Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Utility Billing Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/utility-billing-software-global-market-report

Subscription Billing Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/subscription-billing-software-global-market-report

Subscription Billing Management Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/subscription-billing-management-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.