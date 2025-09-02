Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market to Reach $481.8B by 2030 | CAGR 25.3%

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market by Component Type (Storage, Network, Compute, Others), by Deployment Model (Private, Public, Hybrid), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government and Education, Healthcare, Telecom and IT, Retail, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global infrastructure as a service (IaaS) industry generated $51.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $481.8 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 25.3% from 2021 to 2030.Download Report Sample (298 Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2298 Drivers, Restraints, and OpportunitiesRise in demand for low-cost IT infrastructure, surge in cloud adoption across several industry verticals, and the requirement for rapid data accessibility drive the growth of the global infrastructure as a service market. However, concerns of security over private cloud deployment restrain the market growth. On the other hand, surge in need to manage data throughout its lifespan, from storage to archiving, is expected to present opportunities during the forecast period.Covid-19 ScenarioOwing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the adoption of the remote working culture and cloud services led to increased implementation of IaaS. The closure of commercial activities and lockdown measures presented challenges in daily operations of businesses and increased implementation of IaaS.According to a survey conducted by Manage Engine, nearly 97% of Indian enterprises raised their reliance on the cloud technology and raised deployment of hybrid cloud.The need to process the data at high speed, share huge amount of information over cloud, and lowering overall operational costs led to adoption of IaaS during the pandemic.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the infrastructure as a service (iaas) market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2298 The hybrid segment to offer lucrative opportunitiesBased on deployment model, the hybrid segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global infrastructure as a service market, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 25.5% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rise in generation of data from social media, big data, internet of things (IoT), and other applications, that led to the need for data storage and cost saving through the hybrid environment. The research also analyzes the segments including private and public.The telecom and IT segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020Based on industry vertical, the telecom and IT segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-fifths of the global infrastructure as a service market. This is attributed to complex network and computing requirements. However, the government and education segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 26.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rise in investments by government and public sector companies.North America to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030Based on region, North America contributed to the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global infrastructure as a service industry, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to presence of huge number of specialized IaaS vendors in the region. Alibaba Group Holding LimitedAmazon Web Services, Inc.Dell Technologies, Inc.Google CorporationHewlett Packard Enterprise Development LPIBM CorporationMicrosoft CorporationOracle CorporationRackspace Technology, Inc.Redcentric Plc.Browse More Trending Reports :Business Process Management MarketOnline Recruitment Software MarketVideo on Demand MarketTravel Technology MarketMaster Data Management MarketInfluencer Marketing MarketCyber Warfare Market 