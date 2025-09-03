Ultherapy® at Visage Laser & Skin Care: The Only FDA-Cleared, Non-Invasive Lift for Brow, Chin, Jawline, Neck, and Chest

A refreshed, youthful look—Ultherapy® delivers natural-looking skin lifting and firming with no surgery and no downtime. Dr. Katarzyna Tesmer, Medical Director at Visage Laser & Skin Care, is a leading expert in non-surgical aesthetic treatments. Visage Laser & Skin Care — Trusted leader in advanced non-surgical aesthetics since 2004.

ANAHEIM HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visage Laser & Skin Care , a leader in non-surgical aesthetic treatments, is renewing its spotlight on Ultherapy® —the only FDA-cleared, non-invasive procedure that lifts and tightens skin on the brow, chin, jawline, neck, and décolletage. Backed by proven results and real-time ultrasound technology, Ultherapy provides a safe, surgery-free option for those seeking natural-looking lift and improved skin tone, all without needles or downtime.Using focused ultrasound energy, Ultherapy bypasses the skin’s surface to stimulate collagen production deep within the tissue—resulting in gradual lifting, tightening, and firmer skin over time.“Ultherapy is ideal for anyone seeking noticeable lift and firmness without the invasiveness or downtime of surgery,” said Dr. Katarzyna Tesmer, Medical Director at Visage Laser & Skin Care. “It allows us to precisely target high-demand areas like the jawline, chin strap, neck, and brow—delivering natural-looking results that gradually improve over time.”Common Treatment Areas Include:Chin strap and lower face contouringJawline definition and a tighter neck areaBrow lift and more open eyesChest rejuvenation (décolletage)Overall firmer, youthful contoursWhat Clients Can Expect:Ultherapy delivers ultrasound energy beneath the skin to jumpstart the body’s natural collagen-building process. Most clients begin noticing improvement within a few weeks, with optimal results developing between 3 to 6 months. Because Ultherapy leaves the surface layer untouched, clients can resume their normal routines immediately after treatment.Supported by the largest body of clinical data in its category and endorsed by leading aesthetic physicians, Ultherapy is widely recognized as the gold standard in non-surgical lifting. Real-time ultrasound imaging further ensures energy is delivered precisely where needed for safe, effective, and customized results.Call for Special PricingSpecial pricing is available for a limited time. Call 714.777.6625 to schedule a consultation or visit www.visageskin.com to learn more.Founded in 2004, Visage Laser & Skin Care has been a trusted leader in advanced aesthetic medicine for over two decades. Under the direction of Dr. Katarzyna Tesmer, the practice specializes in innovative, non-surgical treatments designed to restore natural beauty and confidence. With over 3,000 five-star reviews, Visage is known for combining expert care with state-of-the-art technology to deliver personalized, high-quality results.

