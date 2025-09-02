Chulalongkorn University’s Dance Programs: Bridging Conservation, Tradition, Innovation, and Research

BANGKOK, THAILAND, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Performing arts are a powerful expression of human communication, emotion, and cultural identity. The Faculty of Fine and Applied Arts, Chulalongkorn University provides bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees, producing both artists and academics equipped to preserve tradition, drive innovation, and strengthen Thailand’s creative economy and soft power.

Professor Emeritus Dr. Surapone Virulrak, a Royal Academician and Thai dance master, highlights how dance is embedded in human DNA—from primitive rituals to modern branding. He views the word ‘drama’ as the most appropriate term that encompasses storytelling, dance, music, role-playing, and everyday interactions like public speaking or modeling. “Therefore, dance is not simply a form of art for entertainment, but is one of the most important forms of human communication evolution. It is a tool for recording stories, conveying emotions, and reflecting the values of society in each era,” Dr. Surapone adds.

At Chulalongkorn University, performance is a cross-disciplinary language. Architecture students stage Lakorn Thapat, law students conduct mock trials, and medical students practice empathy through dramatized patient dialogues. Literature, business, and communication students all engage with drama as a tool to enhance comprehension, critical thinking, and expression. It’s an education of life through performance.

In becoming expert artists (practitioners) and deep scholars (thinkers), students must complete a three-part graduation requirement: conservation (classical performance demonstrating mastery of traditional roles, creative performance (designing and directing original pieces), and academic research (producing a thesis linking theory to their stage work). This rigorous process ensures graduates are skilled performers, thoughtful scholars, and cultural storytellers.

Graduates pursue diverse paths: dancers, choreographers, cultural consultants, teachers, makeup artists, fashion designers, and creative entrepreneurs. Many use skills in staging, costume, and movement to work in television, film, advertising, or brand design. Some even launch their own fashion or event businesses. With AI, digital media, and animation now part of the curriculum, students are equipped to lead in both traditional and emerging creative industries.

Dr. Surapone clarifies that soft power is not a surface-level display. Real influence comes from meaning, discipline, and storytelling. Chula’s Performing Arts graduates are trained to embody those values—performing not only with grace, but with intellect, heart, and cultural depth. Learn more at facebook.com/dancechula.

Read the full article at https://www.chula.ac.th/en/highlight/256789/

