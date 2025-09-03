Comprehensive Report on the Drywall And Gypsum Board Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Drywall And Gypsum Board Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Drywall And Gypsum Board Market Through 2025?

Recently, there has been a significant growth in the size of the drywall and gypsum board market. It's projected to expand from $31.87 billion in 2024 to $34.16 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The historical growth is tied to an increase in renovation and remodeling ventures, a focus on rapid installation and economically efficient construction materials, the rising acceptance of dry construction techniques over wet methods, growth in sectors like hotels, retail, and office spaces, as well as the augmented employment of drywall in industrial structures and warehouses.

In the upcoming years, the market size for drywall and gypsum board is anticipated to experience robust growth, skyrocketing to $44.47 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This significant growth during the forecast period is primarily due to increasing worldwide construction and infrastructure projects, a rising demand for cost-effective housing schemes, a surge in commercial real estate advancements, urbanization in the developing economies, and the broadening of smart city programs. The forecast period is also expected to witness major trends such as the innovation of lightweight drywall panels, progress in fire-resistant gypsum boards, the emergence of moisture- and mold-resistant boards, improved soundproofing drywall techniques, and the adoption of environmentally friendly and recycled materials.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Drywall And Gypsum Board Market?

Boost in construction activities is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the drywall and gypsum board market. These activities encompass every process related to the construction, alteration, or demolition of physical structures like buildings and infrastructure. The uptick in construction activities is due to swift urbanization, which necessitates more projects concerning residential, commercial, and infrastructure to manage the increasing urban populace. Drywall and gypsum boards play a crucial role in construction ventures as they provide a quicker, more effective alternative to conventional methods for installing interior walls and ceilings, thereby remarkably cutting down labor time and the total cost of the project. For instance, as per the Census Bureau, a government agency in the US, in July 2025, there was an estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of nearly $511.6 billion for public construction expenditure in May, marking a 0.1% increase relative to the revised estimate of $511.3 billion in April. Thus, the surge in construction activities is spearheading the expansion of the drywall and gypsum board market.

Which Players Dominate The Drywall And Gypsum Board Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Drywall And Gypsum Board Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Saint-Gobain SA

• China National Building Materials Group Co. Ltd. (CNBM)

• Knauf GmbH

• KCC Corp.

• Fassa Bortolo

• Chiyoda Ute Co. Ltd.

• American Gypsum Company LLC

• ABS ALÇ

• Fibran SA

• El-Khayyat Group

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Drywall And Gypsum Board Market?

The key players in the drywall and gypsum board market are concentrating on creating innovative solutions like moisture-resistant gypsum boards that can improve the durability and longevity of indoor surfaces in humidity-prone environments. These unique gypsum boards are crafted to resist moisture absorption under wet conditions, making them the optimal choice for places with increased humidity. For example, in May 2025, Knauf India, a company specializing in construction materials, introduced DewBloc Gypsum Plasterboard. This product is engineered to operate efficiently in damp settings, making it an ideal fit for interior applications such as drywalls, wall linings, and ceilings. It boasts superior moisture resistance compared to traditional options. Owing to its light weight, it facilitates expedited installation thereby accelerating the construction process. Crafted using sustainable materials, it also encourages environmentally-friendly construction methods, while augmenting the aesthetics and utility of interior spaces.

Global Drywall And Gypsum Board Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The drywall and gypsum board market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Standard Gypsum Board, Moisture-Resistant Gypsum Board, Fire-Resistant Gypsum Board, Other Products

2) By Thickness: 1/4 Inch, 3/8 Inch, 1/2 Inch, 5/8 Inch, Other Thickness

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Offline Stores

4) By Application: Residential Sector, Commercial Sector, Industrial Sector, Institutional Sector

Subsegments:

1) By Standard Gypsum Board: Regular Drywall Panels, Lightweight Gypsum Board, Tapered Edge Board

2) By Moisture-Resistant Gypsum Board: Green Board, Blue Board, Mold-Resistant Board

3) By Fire-Resistant Gypsum Board: Type X Gypsum Board, Type C Gypsum Board, Fire-Shield Panels

4) By Other Products: Soundproof Gypsum Board, Foil-Backed Gypsum Board, Abuse-Resistant Gypsum Board

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Drywall And Gypsum Board Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Drywall and Gypsum Board, North America led as the largest region in 2024. The region predicted to see the most accelerated growth within the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. The report includes the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

