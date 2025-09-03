Door With Lock Handles Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Door With Lock Handles Market?

The market for door lock handles has seen robust growth in the recent past. The market size is projected to increase from $12.66 billion in 2024 to $13.51 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The historical growth is linked with a surge in demand for residential construction, an enhanced emphasis on home security solutions, growing urbanization & housing projects, a rising preference for long-lasting door hardware, and an upsurge in commercial infrastructure development.

The market size for doors with locking handles is anticipated to experience robust growth in the following years. It is projected to expand to a worth of $17.27 billion by 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This growth during the predicted period may result from factors such as the increased application of smart locks, the surge in demand for comprehensive home automation systems, enhanced awareness of modern security functions, a growing tendency towards artistic and personalized hardware designs, and an increasing call for renovation and remodeling undertakings. Predicted trends for this period include advancements in smart lock technologies, breakthroughs in biometric and touchless access systems, incorporation of IoT-enabled door handles, innovations in compact and stylish handle-lock configurations, and integration with home automation platforms.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Door With Lock Handles Global Market Growth?

The advancement in the doors with lock handles market is predicted to be primarily fueled by the increasing inclination towards smart and connected home solutions. These are internet-based systems that utilize sensors and automation to enhance comfort, security, efficiency, and ease. The surge in such solutions is a reflection of the evolving consumer demands for superior convenience and remote regulation of household functionalities. Doors equipped with lock handles facilitate these smart and connected home setups by incorporating dependable access control at common points of entry. They improve home safety with keyless entry methods and offer the luxury of remote lock and unlock capabilities, along with real-time monitoring. The Central Statistics Office, an Ireland-based government body, reported in October 2024 that nearly 28% of internet users utilize internet-connected appliances for home energy management, indicating a 6% rise compared to statistics from 2022. Thus, the door with lock handles market is progressing due to the escalating demand for smart and connected home solutions.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Door With Lock Handles Market?

Major players in the Door With Lock Handles Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Assa Abloy AB

• Fortune Brands Home And Security Inc.

• Dormakaba Holding AG

• Allegion plc

• Master Lock Company LLC

• Southco Inc.

• Hoppe AG

• Kale Kilit ve Kalıp Sanayi A.S.

• EUCHNER GmbH And Co. KG

• Godrej And Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Door With Lock Handles Market?

Prominent firms in the door with lock handles market are concentrating on the creation of state-of-the-art products like facial recognition-enabled smart lock systems to facilitate touchless entry and provide effortless user verification. These systems are electronic door locks that utilize biometric face recognition technology to identify and validate individuals for access. Solity Co. Ltd., a South Korean manufacturer of intelligent door locks, for example, unveiled the Matter-enabled push-pull smart lock system in March 2025. With cutting-edge 3D facial recognition, AI-driven deep learning, and cohesive integration with popular smart home platforms, this system constitutes a key upgrade in secure, contactless entry for both gates and doors. Capable of storing up to 100 faces, and featuring fingerprint and radio frequency identification validation, as well as fire safety certification and USB Type-C emergency power backup, the system emerges as a holistic and forward-looking smart lock solution.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Door With Lock Handles Market Report?

The door with lock handles market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Lever Handles, Knob Handles, Pull Handles, Other Product Types

2) By Material: Stainless Steel, Brass, Aluminum, Other Materials

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Homeowners, Builders And Contractors, Architects, Facility Managers, Property Managers

Subsegments:

1) By Lever Handle: Straight Lever Handles, Curved Lever Handles, Thumb Press Lever Handles, Return-To-Door Lever Handles, Lever Handles With Integrated Locksets

2) By Knob Handles: Round Knob Handles, Egg-Shaped Knob Handles, Decorative Knob Handles, Passage Knob Handles, Privacy Knob Handles

3) By Pull Handles: Back-To-Back Pull Handles, Offset Pull Handles, Flush Pull Handles, Bar Pull Handles, Pull Handles With Locking Mechanism

4) By Other Product Types: Smart Lock Handles, Paddle Handles, Push Button Handles, Ring Handles, Custom Designer Handle

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Door With Lock Handles Industry?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Door With Lock Handles, North America emerged as the leading region in the given year. Predictions indicate that the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

