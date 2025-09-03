Government Advisory Services Market to Reach $69.11 Billion by 2029 with 9.6% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Government Advisory Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Government Advisory Services Market Size And Growth?

The government advisory services market size has seen substantial growth in the past few years. The projection is for an increase from $43.60 billion in 2024 to $47.93 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The distinctive growth observed in the past can be linked to factors like heightened regulatory difficulties, a surge in the demand for transparency and accountability, an increase in the privatization of public services, a rise in the number of businesses, and an uptick in public sector reform endeavors.

In the coming years, the government advisory services market is predicted to witness robust expansion. By 2029, it is estimated to surge to $69.11 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth trajectory during this forecasting period can be associated with an increase in the use of digital government platforms, intensified efforts to meet climate and sustainability objectives, elevated reliance on data-guided decision-making, a growing focus on fostering citizen involvement and co-production, and an expansion of public-private partnerships (PPPs). Noteworthy future trends include digital governance adoption, AI and data analytics integration in policy development, focus on cyber resilience and digital infrastructure, progress in crisis and resilience management, and a transition towards hybrid and result-oriented consulting frameworks.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Government Advisory Services Market?

The increasing need for financial advisory services is predicted to fuel the expansion of the government advisory services market in the future. Financial advisory services encompass professional advice and proficiency delivered to individuals or businesses to adequately manage their finances, investments, and financial planning. These services are becoming more popular due to people's growing need for expert assistance in handling intricate personal and business finances. Government advisory services utilise financial advisory services to efficiently plan budgets, maximise public expenditure, and manage funds for development projects. For example, as per the data from the Investment Adviser Association, a non-profit organisation based in the US, the count of advisers swelled to 15,870, while the number of clients they served expanded by 6.8%, touching 68.4 million in 2024. Hence, the escalating need for financial advisory services is propelling the advancement of the government advisory services market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Government Advisory Services Market?

Major players in the Government Advisory Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Deloitte Consulting LLP

• Accenture plc

• PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC)

• Ernst & Young LLP

• KPMG LLP

• Capgemini SE

• McKinsey & Company Inc.

• Boston Consulting Group Inc.

• Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation

• Bain & Company Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Government Advisory Services Market?

Key players in the government advisory services market are now pivoting towards creating innovative solutions like outsourced accounting services. This is due to the need to combat the lack of talent in public finance sections, boost operational performance, and aid state and local administrations in preserving financial stability and adherence while navigating staffing difficulties. Outsourced accounting services assign financial obligations to external specialists, enabling organizations to conserve resources, enhance precision, and focus on their core operations. For example, Forvis Mazars LLP, a US-based accounting and consulting firm, announced the launch of Government Outsourced Accounting Services (GOAS) in August 2024, in response to the increasing scarcity of finance experts in state and local governments. The service works to equip public organizations with expandable, expert-led accounting solutions by amalgamating auditing and finance leadership skills, in a context of growing staff shortages, burnouts, and looming retirements in government finance roles.

How Is The Government Advisory Services Market Segmented?

The government advisory services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Strategic Planning, Policy And Regulation, Financial Advisory, Risk Management, Other Service Types

2) By Technology And Digital Transformation: Inner Circle Trader (ICT) Strategy Development, Cybersecurity Framework Implementation, E-Governance Solutions Consulting, Data Analytics And Cloud Services Advisory

3) By End-User: Federal Government, State Government, Local Government

Subsegments:

1) By Strategic Planning: Vision And Mission Development, Organizational Strategy Formulation, Performance Management, Change Management, Resource Allocation Planning, Scenario And Contingency Planning

2) By Policy And Regulation: Regulatory Impact Assessment, Compliance Monitoring And Enforcement, Public Consultation And Stakeholder Engagement, Policy Drafting And Review, Legislative Analysis, Standards Development And Implementation

3) By Financial Advisory: Budgeting And Forecasting, Public Debt Management, Taxation Advisory, Grant And Subsidy Management, Financial Risk Assessment, Audit And Compliance Advisory.

4) By Risk Management: Risk Identification And Assessment, Crisis And Emergency Management, Cybersecurity Risk Advisory, Environmental And Social Risk Analysis, Fraud Detection And Prevention, Internal Control Systems Development

5) By Other Service Types: Technology And Digital Transformation Advisory, Human Capital And Workforce Planning, Procurement And Supply Chain Advisory, Infrastructure Planning And Management, Legal And Compliance Advisory, Public Relations And Communication Strategy

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Government Advisory Services Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global government advisory services market. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have the speediest growth over the forecast period. The report examines the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

