Glass Wool Acoustic Insulation Market to Exceed US $4.94 Billion by 2029, with 6.9% CAGR: The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Glass Wool Acoustic Insulation Market From 2024 To 2029?

The glass wool acoustic insulation market size has seen robust growth in the previous years. The market is projected to progress from a value of $3.53 billion in 2024 to $3.78 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. Factors such as the escalation in construction activities, a surge in the necessity for thermal and acoustic insulation, heightened awareness regarding energy efficiency, rapid urbanization, and an increase in its incorporation in commercial buildings have all contributed to its growth during the historic period.

The market size of glass wool acoustic insulation is projected to experience robust expansion in the forthcoming years, with its value anticipated to reach $4.95 billion in 2029, climbing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The escalation predicted during the forecast period may be due to the increased focus on green construction protocols, the renovation of older structures, a surge in demand for environmental-friendly insulation materials, growth of the industrial sector, and strengthening governmental legislation on energy conservation. Significant market trends projected for the forecast period entail progresses in insulation manufacturing technologies, creation of innovative lightweight acoustic materials, the combination of glass wool and composite insulation systems, the creation of sustainable glass wool products, and the utilization of high-tech insulation solutions.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Glass Wool Acoustic Insulation Market?

The escalating levels of noise pollution are projected to spur the expansion of the glass wool acoustic insulation market in the future. Harmful or inordinate amounts of undesirable sound that disturb the environmental equilibrium and adversely impact the well-being of humans and the surroundings comprise noise pollution. The escalation of noise pollution is attributed to rapid urbanization, which, through increased traffic, construction, and industrial activities, intensifies ambient sound levels in growing cities. By absorbing sound vibrations and drastically reducing the spread of airborne noise, glass wool acoustic insulation aids in curbing noise pollution and ensuring calmer and more pleasant indoor ambiance. For instance, in June 2025, the European Environment Agency, a Denmark-based environment agency, reported that over 150 million people, more than 30% of the EU population, are subjected to detrimental long-term transport noise. In addition, the Brisbane Flight Path Community Alliance, an Australia-based community association stated in 2023, that more than half of Brisbane's populace, approximately 1.39 million people, falls prey to aircraft noise, with 26% being moderately and 9% being severely affected. Consequently, the escalating noise pollution is fuelling the expansion of the glass wool acoustic insulation market.

What Are The Top Trends In The Glass Wool Acoustic Insulation Industry?

Leading firms within the glass wool acoustic insulation market are emphasizing the advancement of innovative solutions like glass mineral wool to improve thermal and acoustic abilities and promote sustainability via environmentally friendly binders. Glass mineral wool is a type of fibrous insulating material derived from molten recycled glass that is intended for thermal and acoustic insulation applications. For example, in March 2025, Knauf Insulation, a notable German manufacturer, introduced its Earthwool Metal Roofing Roll line in Thailand. This series is particularly designed to provide superior performance for roof purposes on metal-clad structures. It offers both clad and unclad options to meet different installation needs. The clad version includes a reflective foil that serves to increase thermal efficiency, notably in warm climates. Broadly speaking, this unveiling signifies Knauf's enlargement of top-tier glass mineral wool insulation solutions designed specifically for the Southeast Asian market.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Glass Wool Acoustic Insulation Market Segments

The glass wool acoustic insulation market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Fiberglass Insulation, Mineral Wool Insulation, Cellulose Insulation, Polyurethane Foam Insulation

2) By Form: Batts And Rolls, Loose Fill, Board Insulation, Spray Foam

3) By Thickness: Thin (Up To 25 Mm), Medium (26 Mm-50 Mm), Thick (Above 50 Mm)

4) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Automotive, Aerospace

5) By End User Industry: Construction, Manufacturing, Transportation, Healthcare

Subsegments:

1) By Fiberglass Insulation: Blanket, Loose-Fill, Rigid Board, Duct Wraps

2) By Mineral Wool Insulation: Rock Wool, Slag Wool, Rigid Boards, Loose-Fill

3) By Cellulose Insulation: Loose-Fill, Dense-Pack, Spray-Applied

4) By Polyurethane Foam Insulation: Spray Foam, Rigid Foam Boards, Injected Foam

View the full glass wool acoustic insulation market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/glass-wool-acoustic-insulation-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Glass Wool Acoustic Insulation Market Landscape?

In 2024, the largest region in the Glass Wool Acoustic Insulation Global Market Report was North America, while the region projected to grow the fastest is Asia-Pacific. The report provides information on multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

