Colle AI Expands Intelligent Design Layers to Accelerate Cross-Chain Deployment

Expanding the NFT ecosystem with seamless multichain minting capabilities.

New design architecture streamlines customization and automates deployment across multichain ecosystems

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the AI-driven platform for NFT creation and automation, has introduced expanded intelligent design layers to improve how creators build, customize, and launch digital assets across blockchains. This upgrade provides a more powerful, adaptive system for creators to design NFTs with speed and deploy them seamlessly across multiple chains.The intelligent design layers allow creators to integrate dynamic visuals, interactive behaviors, and metadata-driven logic directly into their NFTs. Assets can be tailored with responsive traits and programmable actions, ensuring consistent performance across ecosystems like Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain. By embedding adaptability at the design level, Colle AI reduces the complexity of preparing collections for multichain deployment.Powered by Colle AI’s automation engine, these design layers intelligently format and optimize assets for each target chain, while also enabling real-time updates and refinements. This ensures that NFTs maintain visual integrity and functionality regardless of the blockchain environment, eliminating barriers that often slow down multichain scalability.With this release, Colle AI strengthens its mission of putting creators at the center of NFT innovation. By merging intelligent design, automation, and deployment infrastructure, the platform empowers artists, developers, and brands to deliver interactive, high-quality NFT experiences to global audiences at scale.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

