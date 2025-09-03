Glass Reinforced Plastic Or Fiber Reinforced Plastic Cable Protection Tube Market to Reach $1.72 Billion

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Glass Reinforced Plastic Or Fiber Reinforced Plastic Cable Protection Tube Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size and Trends

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP) Or Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Cable Protection Tube Market Be By 2025?

The glass-reinforced plastic or fiber-reinforced plastic cable protection tube market size has been witnessing robust growth recently. The market is projected to grow from $1.11 billion in 2024 to $1.22 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The historical growth has been driven by the escalating urbanization rate, the increased embracement of intelligent grid technologies, the growing preference for lightweight construction materials, the heightened government initiatives promoting smart cities, and the expanding use of automation within industrial settings.

The market for glass-reinforced plastic (GRP) or fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) tube cable protection is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, potentially reaching $1.72 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This projected growth during the forecast period could be due to factors such as rising industrialization in developing countries, increased infrastructural development projects, elevated investment in renewable energy initiatives, increased need for corrosion-resistant materials, and continuous expansion of the telecommunications networks. The forecast period is also expected to witness major trends such as technological evolution in composite materials, incorporation of cable protection mechanisms in smart grid systems, advancements in fiber-reinforced polymer engineering, technological breakthroughs in automated cable laying systems, and introduction of sensor-based monitoring systems.

Download a free sample of the glass reinforced plastic (grp) or fiber reinforced plastic (frp) cable protection tube market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=26918&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP) Or Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Cable Protection Tube Market Landscape?

The growth of the glass-reinforced plastic or fiber-reinforced plastic cable protection tube market is likely to be fueled by the heightened focus on renewable energy sources. These sustainable energy sources, including solar, wind, hydro, biomass, and geothermal, are derived from constant natural resources. The surge in renewable energy consumption results from the urgency to diminish greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change with cleaner, sustainable power solutions. Glass reinforced plastic (GRP) or fiber reinforced plastic (FRP) cable protection tubes are employed in renewable energy sources to securely encase and guard underground and underwater power cables in harsh conditions, guaranteeing steady transmission from solar plants, wind turbines, and hydropower facilities. For instance, the US Energy Information Administration reported in March 2022 that the contribution of renewable energy to power generation would almost triple, growing from 21% in 2021 to 44% in 2050, primarily sparked by new wind and solar power projects. Hence, the growing focus on renewable energy sources is prompting the expansion of the glass-reinforced plastic or fiber-reinforced plastic cable protection tube market. Similarly, the growth of the same market is expected to be driven by the rise in infrastructure investment. This type of investment entails the outlay on the construction, enhancement, or maintenance of fundamental facilities and systems crucial for a country's economic and societal operation. The surge in infrastructure investments spurs economic growth by improving efficiency, lowering expenses, and drawing further investment. It also generates a demand for glass-reinforced plastic (GRP) or fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) cable protection tubes, as the need for robust, lightweight, and rust-resistant materials to safeguard cables in extensive utility, transport, and energy projects increases. For instance, the Office for National Statistics reported in July 2024 that infrastructure investments reached £13.8 billion ($17.25 billion) in 2023 at constant prices, marking a 3.9% rise from 2022. Thus, the uptick in infrastructure investments stimulates the expansion of the glass-reinforced plastic or fiber-reinforced plastic cable protection tube market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP) Or Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Cable Protection Tube Market?

Major players in the Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP) Or Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Cable Protection Tube Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Future Pipe Industries Group Limited

• Superlit

• Enduro Composites Inc.

• Fibrex Fiberglass Pipe Company

• Adronaco Industries Inc.

• Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co. Ltd.

• Weitong FRP Co. Ltd.

• Creative Composites Group

• Aeron Composite Private Limited

• Composite Pipes Industry LLC

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP) Or Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Cable Protection Tube Industry?

Leading entities in the market for glass-reinforced plastic or fiber-reinforced plastic cable protection tubes are concentrating their efforts towards the introduction of innovative solutions, like toughened thermoset resin-fiber reinforcement that elevates structural integrity and environmental robustness. This particular reinforcement leads to the creation of lightweight, yet highly robust composite structures that exhibit exceptional resistance to environmental aggressors, such as rust, flames, and impact, hence becoming suitable for challenging utility and telecommunications needs. For example, StormStrong Utility, Telecom, and Light Poles line was unveiled in June 2024 by a US chemical manufacturing firm, Creative Composites Group. By utilizing resin-fiber reinforcement technology, these poles afford high-performing fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) structures, resistant to rot, fire, corrosion, and mechanical harm. These composite poles, being lightweight and sustainable, raise grid resilience, lessen upkeep, and safeguard the environment by preventing chemical runoff.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP) Or Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Cable Protection Tube Market

The glass reinforced plastic (grp) or fiber reinforced plastic (frp) cable protection tube market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Coiled Fiberglass Protection Tube, Winding Fiberglass Protection Tube, Other Types

2) By Material Type: Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP), Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP)

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Retail, Wholesale Dealers, Specialized Stores

4) By Application: Telecommunications, Electrical Applications, Construction Industry, Infrastructure Development, Industrial Machinery

5) By End-User Industry: Information Technology, Energy And Utilities, Transportation, Manufacturing, Healthcare

Subsegments:

1) By Coiled Fiberglass Protection Tube: Single-Layer Coiled Tubes, Multi-Layer Coiled Tubes, Pre-Lubricated Coiled Tubes

2) By Winding Fiberglass Protection Tube: Spiral Wound Tubes, Cross Wound Tubes, Braided Wound Tubes

3) By Other Types: Corrugated Fiberglass Tubes, Custom-Shaped Tubes, Rigid Straight Tubes

View the full glass reinforced plastic (grp) or fiber reinforced plastic (frp) cable protection tube market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/glass-reinforced-plastic-grp-or-fiber-reinforced-plastic-frp-cable-protection-tube-global-market-report

Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP) Or Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Cable Protection Tube Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the GRP or FRP Cable Protection Tube Global Market Report revealed that the Asia-Pacific region dominated the market. This region is also predicted to experience the most significant growth in the coming years. The report includes data from several regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP) Or Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Cable Protection Tube Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Glass Reinforced Plastics Grp Pipes Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/glass-reinforced-plastics-GRP-pipes-global-market-report

Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/glass-fiber-reinforced-concrete-global-market-report

Fiber Reinforced Plastic Vessels Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fiber-reinforced-plastic-vessels-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.