Local Entrepreneur Ilyas Ahmed Launches Kitchen Guard’s 100th Franchised Territory in the Golden State

Engineering Expertise Meets Culinary Safety: New Franchise Aims to Protect Restaurants, Hotels, and Entertainment Venues Across Northern California

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kitchen Guard, the nation’s trusted authority in commercial kitchen exhaust cleaning and fire prevention, has reached a significant milestone with the awarding of its 100th franchised territory in Sacramento, California, set to start serving commercial kitchens before Labor Day on September 1. Kitchen Guard of Sacramento is owned and operated by longtime resident and entrepreneur Ilyas Ahmed, whose story reflects both the spirit of the Capital Region and the growing need to protect its thriving culinary community.

A Local Entrepreneur Protecting Sacramento’s Culinary Identity

For more than two decades, Ilyas has called Sacramento home. Originally from Pakistan, he has built a life and career in Northern California, inspired by the diversity and energy that define the region.

“What I love most about Sacramento is its diversity and the energetic food culture you simply don’t find in other capital cities,” says Ilyas. “I want to ensure that the kitchens shaping our culinary identity remain safe, compliant, and thriving.”

As a 30 year veteran in the Semi Conductor industry, Ilyas brings with him discipline, and quality that is essential to business. As an owner and general manager for Kitchen Guard he upholds the values of quality, timeliness, and safety.

“Bringing branded Kitchen Guard to greater Sacramento, a place called home for over 30 years, is an exciting and humbling experience. Looking forward to serving the community,” added Ilyas..

Sacramento’s culinary scene is thriving, featuring nationally recognized restaurants, innovative hotel dining options, and bustling entertainment venues. Yet, with this growth comes greater risk. Fire officials cite grease buildup and poorly maintained exhaust systems as among the leading causes of restaurant fires in Northern California. Recent incidents across the region have resulted in millions of dollars in property damage, temporary closures, and job losses—reminders of the high stakes for business owners and the community alike.

The challenge is not unique to Sacramento. National data highlights the urgency:

- U.S. fire departments respond to an estimated 7,400+ structure fires annually in eating and drinking establishments, causing on average three civilian deaths, 100+ injuries, and $165 million in property damage.

- Cooking equipment is the leading cause, sparking over 60% of these fires, with deep fryers, ranges, and ovens being the top culprits.

- From 2017 to 2021, restaurant and food-service facility fires alone caused more than $175 million in property damage each year nationwide.

Kitchen Guard is designed to reduce these risks through professional kitchen exhaust system cleaning, grease management, filter exchange services, fan maintenance and repairs—all critical to maintaining compliance with NFPA 96 fire codes, insurance requirements, safety inspections and an efficient operation.

With a professional background in engineering and problem-solving, Ilyas intends to serve Sacramento’s high-end restaurants, hotel groups, and multi-location franchises—businesses that demand the highest standards of safety and reliability.

"Larger dining operations know what’s at stake and are willing to invest in dependable, professional services,” Ilyas explains. “Our role is to ensure they remain compliant with inspections while protecting staff, patrons, and their reputations.”

A Milestone for Kitchen Guard

The Sacramento launch marks a significant achievement for Kitchen Guard’s national expansion.

“Reaching 100 territories is a landmark achievement,” said Tim Breen, Brand Leader of Kitchen Guard, one of 6 franchises owned by EverSmith Brands. “Having Ilyas—a leader deeply invested in his community—take the reins of our Sacramento franchise makes this milestone even more meaningful.”

About Kitchen Guard

Kitchen Guard, part of the B2B family of franchises at EverSmith Brands, offers comprehensive kitchen exhaust cleaning services to commercial kitchens nationwide. The company specializes in providing high quality, professional entire-system hood cleaning as well as hassle-free filter exchange and fan maintenance programs in its mission for cleaner, safer kitchens nationwide. The franchise has more than 107 franchised territories awarded since April 2024. For more information about Kitchen Guard, please visit KitchenGuard.com. For Kitchen Guard Franchise opportunities, inquire at KitchenGuardFranchise.com.

