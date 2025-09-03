Call for Co-Authors: 'Fierce & Fearless Phoenix' Anthology Spotlights Bold Women Who Rose from the Ashes

Call for co-authors: Join Fierce & Fearless Phoenix, a bold new anthology featuring women who turned adversity into purpose. Submit your 1,200-word story today. Step into your spotlight: Become a published author in Fierce & Fearless Phoenix—share your story, build your brand, and get featured on TV, podcast, and more. Ciara Lewis, curator of the Fierce & Fearless Phoenix anthology, leads the project with a mission to amplify stories of women who turned adversity into purpose. Fierce & Fearless Phoenix Mug: Start your day with strength. This limited-edition mug features the iconic phoenix artwork and tagline, a daily reminder of your power to rise. Custom “Fierce & Fearless Phoenix” Canvas Tote: Featuring the official anthology cover and empowering tagline, this sturdy tote is designed to carry your story—literally and symbolically.

Now accepting submissions for a new women’s anthology featuring powerful stories of resilience, reinvention, and purpose-driven entrepreneurship.

BOWLING GREEN, KY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A bold new anthology is calling on women who have turned adversity into triumph to share their stories with the world. Fierce & Fearless Phoenix: Rises From the Ashes is now accepting co-author submissions from women who’ve walked through fire, chosen to rise, and are ready to inspire others through their journeys of rebirth and empowerment.“Stories of women who refused to stay broken—rising stronger, fiercer, and fearless from the ashes into their power.”This upcoming anthology offers a platform for women to contribute a 1,200-word chapter that captures their authentic transformation—from pain to power, from brokenness to purpose. Each contributor will become a published author, gaining media exposure and professional tools to amplify their message.Logline:A fearless anthology of women who turned their breaking points into breakthroughs, rising from the ashes to reclaim their power, purpose, and entrepreneurial wings.Theme Statement:Within these pages live the voices of women who have walked through fire and chosen to rise. Fierce & Fearless Phoenix: Rises From the Ashes is more than a collection of stories—it is a testament to resilience, renewal, and the unshakable spirit of women who turned their pain into purpose.From heartbreak to healing, from silence to strength, these women share the raw moments that broke them and the courageous decisions that set them free. Each story is an ember, and together they ignite a blaze of empowerment—reminding us all that even from the deepest ashes, we can rise, soar, and shine.This anthology is a tribute to every woman who has ever felt the weight of defeat, yet dared to rise again—fierce, fearless, and unstoppable.Among those featured is Special Co-Author Guest Dr. Nina M. Addison. Known as The You Can Specialist, Dr. Nina is a powerhouse speaker, bestselling author, comedic motivator, and book publishing coach who transforms atmospheres and ignites purpose. Born with club hands, she boldly declares, “I’m not disabled—my difference makes a difference.”Through her message of faith, healing, and action, she has helped nearly 100 people become published authors, coached countless others into purpose, and built a movement that crushes self-doubt and revives buried dreams. As co-founder of the Christ-centered homeschool pod Homeschool Helps, Dr. Nina is a catalyst for breakthrough—on stage, on the page, and in every space she enters.She doesn’t just motivate—she dismantles doubt and resurrects dreams.“This book is more than a collection of stories,” said Ciara Lewis, curator of the Fierce & Fearless Phoenix anthology. “It’s a movement—a torch passed from one courageous woman to another, showing what it looks like to rise from the ashes and reclaim one’s voice, strength, and power.”Key Deadlines:Rough Draft Due: October 30, 2025 (Hard cutoff: November 3)Pre-Sale Release: November 13, 2025Final Draft Submission: November 14, 2025Editing Period: November 24, 2025Print Draft Proofing: November 28, 2025 (72-hour correction window)Author Benefits:Participation includes a full suite of publishing and promotional tools to help each contributor build their platform and increase visibility. Authors will receive:A one-page feature in Fierce & Fearless MagazineA custom social media content packageA dedicated social media spotlightExclusive branded merchandiseAccess to promotional items available for purchase to support eventsA 30-second podcast and TV spotlightInclusion in the Light the Torch CeremonyAccess to group coaching sessions (“Office Hours”) for writing and publishing supportAn invitation to the virtual Meet-the-Authors networking callProfessional copy editing, formatting, and advertising supportA mention in a professionally written press release distributed to 375+ media outlets, including FOX, NBC, CBS, ABC, and moreFull rights to their chapter, with the option to purchase author copies at a discount for personal resaleThe cost to participate is $875. All authors retain 100 percent rights to their chapter.Submission Details:To register, complete the Initial Registration Form To share your story, submit your chapter through the Article Submission Form More information is available at www.fierceandfearlessentrepreneur.com Media Contact:Ciara LewisEmail: fierceandfearlessentrepreneur2025@gmail.comPhone: (606) 767-5023Website: www.fierceandfearlessentrepreneur.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.