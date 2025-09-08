Charities Collaborate to Raise Scientific Literacy in Uganda

Ugandan students Ugandan Science Lab SLaB Installation

Global Uplift and Rotary International Installing Science Labs throughout country

LIVERMORE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A California charity is working with Rotary International in Uganda to upgrade the scientific literacy of the entire country. It’s an ambitious project, but it appears to be working.

The Global Uplift Project (TGUP) and Rotary International clubs are installing TGUP’s Science Lab in a Box™ (SLaB) at 50 under-resourced high schools throughout Uganda. More than 200,000 Ugandan high school students will be able to do laboratory science for the first time, ever.

Science Lab in a Box™ provides all the equipment, instruments, and curriculum to allow developing world high school students to conduct world class laboratory work in Biology, Chemistry, and Physics. Participating schools need only have university-trained science teachers and the physical facilities for a lab.

The Rotary District Governor of Uganda and Tanzania, Christine Kawooya, says, “We believe this can be a transformative opportunity for our nation’s future.” Local Rotary clubs in Uganda are helping with SLaB installations at local high schools.

Early tests of SLaB at Ugandan schools showed nationally-normed (SAT-equivalent) test scores in science rising more than 80% in the six months following the SLaB installation. Matriculations to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) programs at national universities rose six-fold.

According to Robert Freeman, Executive Director of The Global Uplift Project, “If the program raises national GDP by 1/1000th of 1% in 10 years, it will pay for itself 200 times over.” He says it will likely do more because scientific talent is so scarce in the country.

Traditional approaches to international development have failed to lift most nations out of poverty. TGUP believes that is due to the limitations of the conventional development model.

“The existing model focuses on big projects that improve a county’s physical infrastructure: dams; airports; railroads; etc.” says Freeman. They are not intended to improve the human skills of local people, he says. “So, they don’t.”

TGUP’s approach is to focus on the human skills—especially the scientific skills—of developing world students. Freeman cites two reasons.

“First, science is the universal requirement for entrée to the modern world. Second, a better educated person passes that on to their children, into eternity,” he said. TGUP has published a White Paper which discusses these dynamics.

Kawooya, the Rotary District Governor, echoes Freeman’s optimism, saying, “We anticipate a new generation of well-prepared scientists, engineers, IT professionals, doctors, and other skilled technology experts.”

TGUP has completed more than 60 other projects in Uganda, working with Muyenga Rotary Club and other clubs. They include classrooms, water systems, latrines, health facilities, and more.

Those interested in learning details from the Uganda perspective should contact:

Deborah Kulubya Luyima

International Service Director

Rotary Club of Muyenga

+256 752 666 998

kimydala@yahoo.co.uk

TGUP is an IRS registered 501c3 non-profit. It was founded in 2007 and has completed more than 580 projects in 26 developing world countries.

To reach TGUP directly, contact:

Robert Freeman

Founder and Executive Director

robertf@tgup.org

