Diabetes Devices Market to Reach USD 70.6 Bn by 2035, Expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% | Transparency Market Research

Diabetes Devices

Increasing diabetes cases, demand for home healthcare, and advances in monitoring and insulin delivery are driving market growth

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global diabetes devices market is projected to witness remarkable growth over the next decade. Valued at US$ 32.4 billion in 2024, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2025 to 2035, reaching US$ 70.6 billion by the end of the forecast period. This expansion is fueled by an escalating global diabetes prevalence, rising rates of obesity and sedentary lifestyles, and the increasing need for effective, patient-centric disease management solutions.The evolution of diabetes devices, including continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems, insulin delivery devices, and artificial pancreas technologies, is enabling patients to maintain tighter glycemic control with improved accuracy, efficiency, and convenience. Integration with telehealth platforms and mobile health applications is enhancing real-time data sharing between patients and healthcare professionals, thereby facilitating personalized treatment plans and optimizing clinical outcomes.Market OverviewThe diabetes devices market encompasses a broad spectrum of products aimed at monitoring blood glucose levels, administering insulin, and supporting comprehensive disease management. Primary segments include glucose monitoring devices, insulin delivery devices, diabetes monitoring software, and artificial pancreas systems.Glucose monitoring devices, ranging from self-monitoring blood glucose meters and test strips to advanced CGM devices with embedded sensors, transmitters, and receivers, are witnessing increased adoption due to the growing emphasis on real-time glucose tracking and personalized care. Insulin delivery devices, including insulin pens, pumps, syringes, and jet injectors, remain a leading segment, especially for Type 1 diabetics requiring precise and consistent insulin management.Emerging technologies are transforming traditional devices into connected, multi-functional systems. Artificial pancreas systems, which combine automated insulin delivery with continuous glucose monitoring, are revolutionizing diabetes management by reducing patient burden, minimizing glycemic fluctuations, and promoting adherence to therapy.Analyst ViewpointAnalysts at Transparency Market Research observe that the diabetes devices market is expanding steadily due to the increasing global burden of diabetes and the growing emphasis on effective self-management. Devices such as insulin pumps, intelligent insulin pens, CGM systems, and artificial pancreas technologies are gaining traction because of their ability to provide accurate monitoring, convenience, and improved patient outcomes.Nonetheless, challenges such as high device costs and uneven access to advanced technologies in developing regions may restrict market penetration. Addressing affordability concerns and increasing awareness in emerging markets are critical to unlocking further growth opportunities in the sector.Access key findings and insights from our Report in this sample -Key Drivers of Market GrowthRising Global Prevalence of DiabetesWith over 400 million individuals affected globally, the demand for advanced monitoring and insulin delivery solutions is intensifying. The growing incidence of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes is largely attributed to sedentary lifestyles, urbanization, dietary changes, and escalating obesity rates. This rising patient population drives the demand for CGM systems, insulin pumps, and smart insulin pens, which facilitate accurate blood glucose management, improved adherence, and enhanced quality of life. Furthermore, increasing awareness of early diagnosis and proactive disease management has created a substantial need for advanced, technology-enabled diabetes care devices.Growing Demand for Home Healthcare and Self-ManagementA significant factor bolstering market growth is the increasing preference for home-based diabetes management. Patients are seeking user-friendly, home-use devices that allow them to monitor glucose levels, administer insulin, and track health parameters independently. CGM systems, insulin pumps, and smartphone-integrated solutions enable continuous, real-time monitoring and remote clinician oversight, reducing the need for frequent hospital visits. These homecare solutions empower patients to actively participate in disease management, promote independence, and enhance overall well-being. The trend toward patient-centered care is driving innovation in easy-to-use, technologically advanced devices tailored for home self-management.Technological Advancements in Diabetes DevicesAdvances in technology, including intelligent insulin pens, AI-enabled CGM systems, and artificial pancreas solutions, are redefining diabetes management. These devices provide improved dosing accuracy, automated insulin delivery, and seamless integration with digital health platforms. Telehealth-enabled devices allow for continuous remote monitoring and real-time data sharing with healthcare providers, supporting personalized treatment regimens. Additionally, research into artificial pancreas systems and AI-driven predictive analytics is further enhancing the efficiency and convenience of diabetes care, positioning technology as a key growth driver in the market.Segment AnalysisBy Product TypeGlucose Monitoring Devices: Comprising self-monitoring blood glucose meters, testing strips, lancets, CGM devices, sensors, transmitters, and receivers, this segment is witnessing rapid adoption due to its critical role in daily disease management and real-time monitoring capabilities.Insulin Delivery Devices: Including syringes, pens, pumps, and jet injectors, this segment leads the market, particularly for patients requiring precise, continuous, and convenient insulin administration. Advanced features such as automated dosing, mobile integration, and AI support enhance device utility and patient adherence.Diabetes Monitoring Software & Artificial Pancreas System: Emerging technologies providing automated insulin management, predictive analytics, and comprehensive monitoring are becoming integral to modern diabetes care, enabling reduced burden on patients and caregivers.By End-UserHospitals: High adoption for inpatient monitoring, chronic disease management, and clinical oversight.Specialty Clinics & Diagnostic Centers: Utilized for routine testing, patient education, and outpatient disease management programs.Homecare: Witnessing increasing adoption as patients prefer managing diabetes at home, supported by smart and connected devices.Others: Research institutes and specialized care facilities leverage these devices for clinical studies, advanced therapy development, and experimental programs.Regional InsightsNorth America: Dominates the market due to high diabetes prevalence, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, extensive insurance coverage, and proactive chronic disease management programs.Europe: Key markets, including Germany, the U.K., France, and Italy, exhibit strong adoption supported by healthcare innovation, government initiatives, and advanced clinical protocols for diabetes management.Asia Pacific: Expected to register rapid growth, driven by rising diabetes prevalence in China, India, and Japan, increasing healthcare expenditure, and supportive government initiatives promoting early diagnosis and home-based care.Latin America & Middle East & Africa: Witness moderate growth; adoption is constrained by limited affordability, inadequate healthcare infrastructure, and low awareness levels in certain regions.Key Players and Industry LeadersThe global diabetes devices market is highly competitive, with leading players focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and portfolio diversification to strengthen market presence. Prominent companies include:Insulet CorporationMedtronicTandem Diabetes Care, Inc.SOOIL Developments Co., LtdF. Hoffmann-La Roche AGYpsomedTerumo CorporationMicroTech Medical, Inc.Jiangsu Delfu Co., Ltd.Medtrum Technologies Inc.Novo Nordisk A/SSanofiAbbottThese companies are investing significantly in R&D to develop AI-enabled, connected, and user-friendly devices, aiming to address unmet patient needs and capture opportunities in both mature and emerging markets.Recent DevelopmentsFeb 2025: DexCom, Inc. launched Dexcom ONE+ in Spain, Belgium, and Poland, offering a customizable wearable CGM solution integrated with smartphone applications. The device supports multiple wear sites and provides continuous glucose monitoring with real-time data transmission to compatible mobile devices.Jan 2024: Medtronic plc’s MiniMed 780G system with Simplera Sync received CE Mark approval, incorporating a simplified two-step insertion process and a sensor half the size of its predecessors, enhancing usability and patient comfort.Opportunities and ChallengesOpportunities: Rising adoption of homecare solutions, expansion of artificial pancreas technologies, and the integration of AI, telehealth, and mobile health applications offer significant growth potential.Challenges: High device costs, limited access in underdeveloped regions, and dependence on insurance coverage or government programs may hinder market expansion.Market TrendsIncreasing prevalence of connected and AI-enabled devices for automated monitoring and predictive analytics.Growing focus on home-based diabetes management and patient self-care.Development of user-friendly, aesthetically pleasing, and discreet device designs.Emphasis on personalized, data-driven treatment regimens to optimize clinical outcomes.Future OutlookThe diabetes devices market is expected to continue its steady growth trajectory through 2035, driven by the rising prevalence of diabetes, expanding homecare adoption, and continuous technological innovation. Market SnapshotSize in 2024: US$ 32.4 BnForecast Value in 2035: US$ 70.6 BnCAGR (2025-2035): 7.4%Forecast Period: 2025-2035Quantitative Units: US$ BnFormat: Electronic (PDF) + Excel 