Blockchain Vehicle Traceability Market is Forecasted to Hit USD 3,557 Million by 2035 | Fact.MR Report

Private Blockchain Segment Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 23.4%, Whereas Another Segment Public Blockchain Is Likely To Grow At 24.8%.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Blockchain Vehicle Traceability market was valued at USD 430.9 million in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.Blockchain Powers Next-Gen Automotive Integrity, Transforming Global Vehicle Traceability Across Commercial and Shared Mobility Ecosystems, States Fact.MRFor More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10878 The blockchain vehicle traceability market is reshaping how data integrity is managed across the global automotive landscape. Since old tracking systems were not real-time proven, participants in the automotive industry are adopting decentralised systems to record each transaction including raw materials procurement to second hand purchase. The industry reduces chances of fraud, speed up the pace of recalls, and maintains tighter visions in restricted global regulations with an improved traceability.Recent tendencies in the market demonstrate the increasing use of consortium blockchain model among OEMs and component manufacturers. The platforms allow multi-party work and protect proprietary information. Further, the blockchain traceability is being synchronized, through integration, with environmental accountability through digital product passports and carbon credit registries. The leaders in the industry are working on the construction of secure and interoperable networks that could provide support of the vehicle, parts, and batteries traceability at scale.In the future, blockchain should become the foundation of the mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) economy with a verification of lease, maintenance, insurance, and grid integration being made on the basis of smart contractual agreements. Investments in strategic areas are being made in modular blockchain platforms, regional compliance of regulations, and data analysis through artificial intelligence, to establish a traceability infrastructure of vehicles present in the global environment with no respect to geographies and inconsistency in business models.Key Takeaways from Market Study:• The Blockchain Vehicle Traceabilitys market is projected to grow at 23.5% CAGR and reach USD 3,557 million by 2035• The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 3,126 million between 2025 to 2035• North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 29.6% in 2035• Predominating market players include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Accenture plc.• North America is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 923.5 millionRising demand for automotive data transparency, supply chain accountability, lifecycle compliance, and digital trust is propelling blockchain integration across OEMs, fleet operators, and component manufacturers.” says a Fact.MR analyst.Buy Report – Instant Access: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/10878 Market Development:The application of blockchain in automotive traceability is a developing area with pilot deployment at the enterprise level and cross border digital platforms of digital compliance. These efforts are establishing the groundwork of increased use and infrastructure preparedness.The changes in strategy are reflected in a move to modular platforms, smart contract automation and data sovereignty alignment. Stakeholders are focusing on scalable models that can assist in regulatory mapping along with end to end supply chain verification.More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the the Blockchain Vehicle Traceability market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.By Application (Supply Chain Management, Vehicle Lifecycle Management, Vehicle Ownership and Registration, Financing and Insurance, Mobility Solutions, Compliance and Regulatory Reporting), By Technology Type (Public Blockchain, Private Blockchain, Consortium Blockchain, Hybrid Blockchain), By Mobility Type (Personal Mobility, Shared Mobility, Commercial Mobility), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles) and across Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Technology Division:Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned technology team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.With a repertoire of over a thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analyzed the technology domain across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Blockchain Technology Market is expanding from an estimated $19.7 Bn in 2024 to a colossal $2,450.4 Bn by 2034, fueled by an impressive CAGR of 62%. Blockchain in Telecom Market to hit $211.9B by 2035, driven by fraud prevention, 5G, IoT security, cost efficiency, and smart contract automation across global networks.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232Email: sales@factmr.comAbout Fact.MRWe are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.

