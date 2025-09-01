Happy Labor Day! California is #1 for workers, #1 economy in the nation
Strong unions and a strong and empowered workforce makes a strong economy, and supporting and protecting workers is a key component of California’s success. It’s why California’s economic growth outpaces all other large states. It’s also why California’s economy is growing faster than the national economy — and why California successfully rebounded after the COVID-19 pandemic, adding more than 3 million jobs since April 2020.
California creates substantially more businesses than other states, including Florida and Texas — leading to more jobs and opportunities for our workers. California is home to more than 4.2 million small businesses, representing 99.9 percent of all businesses in the state and employing 7 million people. With an increasing state population California is the nation’s top state for access to venture capital funding, and manufacturing, high-tech, and agriculture.
Governor Newsom’s support of labor unions, working families and economic development has made California a top place to open a business and a top place for workers.
Here’s how California is supporting workers and businesses
✅ Standing with unions and the right to organize: Recently, Governor Newsom, legislative leaders, SIEU, and Uber and Lyft announced a deal creating a new framework to empower rideshare gig workers and improve rideshare quality and affordability.
