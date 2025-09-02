Crosslinking Agent Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crosslinking Agent Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

Over the past few years, the market size for crosslinking agents has expanded significantly. The market is projected to increase from $8.06 billion in 2024 to $8.67 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The historical growth of this market is primarily due to the heightened preference for resilient consumer goods, amplified usage of marine coatings, escalating application of wood finishes and coatings, increasing demand from companies engaged in textile finishing, and the rising popularity of protective coatings.

In the ensuing years, a robust increase in the size of the crosslinking agent market is anticipated. It's projected to augment to $11.43 billion by 2029, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This surge during the predicted period could be ascribed to factors like the escalating use of packaging materials, a boost in marine coatings consumption, intensified demand from the oil and gas sector, heightened focus on durable protective coatings, and growing demand for wood finishes and furniture. Key trends for the forecast period encompass the inception of smart polymers, integration of click chemistry, incorporation of electrospun nanofibers, development of hybrid organic-inorganic networks, and compatibility with 3D printing resins.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Crosslinking Agent Market?

The burgeoning production of automobiles is anticipated to propel the expansion of the crosslinking agent market. The term automotive production encompasses the total procedure of motor vehicle manufacturing, from design and assembly to the testing of elements like engines, body parts, electronics, interiors, and chassis. The boost in automotive production around the world is principally attributed to heightened vehicle demand as a result of economic development and urbanization. This surge not only enhances consumer spending capacity but also the necessity for individual transport. Crosslinking agents play a vital role in automotive production by improving the durability, resistance to chemicals, and heat endurance of adhesives, coatings, and composite materials, leading to the construction of more robust, enduring, and fuel-efficient vehicles. For example, as reported by the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA), a French-based global association of car manufacturers, in 2022, there was a noteworthy rise in automotive industry production reaching 84.83 million units, up from the 80 million units produced in 2021. As such, the expanding automobile production is catalyzing the growth of the crosslinking agent market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Crosslinking Agent Market?

Major players in the Crosslinking Agent Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BASF SE

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Toray Industries Inc.

• Evonik Industries AG

• Covestro AG

• INEOS Group Holdings S.A.

• Arkema S.A.

• LANXESS AG

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Crosslinking Agent Industry?

Leading firms in the crosslinking agent sector are emphasising on technology innovations like polyamide-based technology to improve flexibility, mechanical robustness, ecological safety, and curing effectiveness in epoxy systems for strenuous uses such as civil construction and industrial floors. Polyamide-based technology involves the use of polyamide substances in items like epoxy curing agents to augment their flexibility, resilience, and chemical resistance. For example, in September 2024, Evonik Industries AG, a chemical company based in Germany, launched two new polyamide-based, nonylphenol-free epoxy curing agents, Ancamide 2853 and Ancamide 2865. These products serve as crosslinking agents relying on polyamide, formulated to cure standard diluted epoxy resins without the need for additional polyurethane modifiers. They provide high adaptability, mechanical sturdiness, swift curing, and up to 40% bio-based content, making them suitable for civil construction and flooring applications. This unveiling aims to boost sustainability, safety, and efficiency in epoxy systems by presenting environmentally conscious, quick curing, and highly accommodating polyamide-based curing agents tailored to rigorous uses such as civil construction and industrial flooring.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Crosslinking Agent Market Growth

The crosslinking agent market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Crosslinker Type: Epoxy Crosslinkers, Amine Crosslinkers, Peroxide Crosslinkers, Isocyanate Crosslinkers, Silane Crosslinkers

2) By Chemistry: Amine, Amino, Amide, Aziridine, Carbodiimide, Isocyanate, Other Chemistries

3) By Application: Decorative, Industrial

4) End-Use Industry: Automotive, Construction, Packaging, Electronics, Medical

Subsegments:

1) By Epoxy Crosslinkers: Aliphatic Epoxy, Aromatic Epoxy, Cycloaliphatic Epoxy, Glycidyl Ether Epoxy, Epoxy Phenol Novolac (EPN)

2) By Amine Crosslinkers: Aliphatic Amines, Cycloaliphatic Amines, Aromatic Amines, Polyetheramines, Amidoamines

3) By Peroxide Crosslinkers: Dicumyl Peroxide (DCP), Benzoyl Peroxide (BPO), Tert-Butyl Peroxide, Peroxy Ketals, Hydroperoxides

4) By Isocyanate Crosslinkers: Monomeric Diisocyanates (MDI), Polymeric Isocyanates, Blocked Isocyanates, Aliphatic Isocyanates, Aromatic Isocyanates

5) By Silane Crosslinkers: Vinyl Silanes, Epoxy Silanes, Amino Silanes, Methacryloxy Silanes, Sulfur Silanes

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Crosslinking Agent Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Crosslinking Agent Global Market Report, North America is noted as the most substantial region in the past year. In the upcoming forecast period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

