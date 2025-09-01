WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Growing at 17.4% CAGR | Hybrid Cloud Market Reach USD 480.2 Billion by 2033 Globally. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.The global hybrid cloud market size was valued at $96.7 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $480.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2024 to 2033.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 427 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/256 Driving Factors Hybrid Cloud MarketFactors such as increase in the availability of cloud-based services, increase in the adoption of advanced technologies, and growth in usage of mobile devices drive the growth of the market. However, the cost and budget constraints and inability to integrate with internal systems are expected to hamper the growth of the global market.Market Segmentation Hybrid Cloud MarketThe hybrid cloud market size is segmented into component, enterprise size, service model, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, the market is divided into solutions and services. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises. On the service model, the market is divided into software as a service (SaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS), and platform as a service (PaaS). On the basis of industry vertical, the market is divided into IT & telecom, healthcare, BFSI, retail, government, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key Players Hybrid Cloud MarketThe market players operating in the hybrid cloud market size are Amazon Web Services, Inc., Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC), IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Teradata, Alibaba, Tencent Holdings Limited, Broadcom, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Cisco System Inc., Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), NTT Communications Corporation, Atos SE, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd, T-Systems International GmbH and Telstra Group Limited.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/256 By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the hybrid cloud market revenue. An increase in the usage of hybrid cloud in businesses to improve businesses and customer experience is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in this region.By component, the solution segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing more than four-fifths of the hybrid cloud market revenue, the solution segment dominated the market in terms of revenue, reflecting strong demand for integrated cloud solutions that allow businesses to leverage both private and public cloud environments effectively.By service model, the SaaS segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing more than two-fifths of the hybrid cloud market revenue, as SaaS solutions offer businesses the flexibility to access applications over the internet without the need for extensive on-premises infrastructure. This accessibility allows organizations to scale their operations quickly in response to changing business needs, making it an attractive option for companies looking to optimize their resources.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (427 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hybrid-cloud-market/purchase-options Recent Developments in the Hybrid Cloud Industry● In June 2024, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) launched a new initiative aimed at aiding medium, small, and micro enterprises (MSMEs) and startups through the adoption of industry-emerging technologies.● In March 2024, Tackle.io launched an expansion of its capabilities to operationalize and scale sales transaction workflows for independent software vendors (ISVs) selling through Google Cloud Marketplace. This strategic initiative further helps in propelling the solution segment in the global hybrid cloud market.Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America Europe or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Report:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland Oregon. 