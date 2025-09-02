Credit Card Machine Terminal Market Anticipated to Grow at 18.5% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Credit Card Machine Terminal Market In 2025?

The market size for credit card machine terminals has experienced swift growth over the past few years. Predictions show that this market will expand from a worth of $13.62 billion in 2024 to be valued at $16.19 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%. This remarkable growth during the historic period can be ascribed to factors such as higher embracement of digital forms of payment, escalating sales in e-commerce, a mounting consumer inclination towards cashless transactions, broadening of retail networks, along with increasing levels of disposable income.

The market size for credit card machine terminals is forecasted to witness a rapid acceleration in growth over the next few years, reaching an impressive amount of $31.89 billion in 2029, with an expected 18.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This projected growth within the forecast period is largely due to a surge in contactless payments demand, the escalating infiltration of small businesses, the expansion of the tourism sector, fintech services growth, and increased government advocacy for a digital economy. Significant trends anticipated during the forecast period include the creation of multifunctional terminals, enhancements in payment security, investments in AI-driven fraud detection, R&D efforts in blockchain payments, and progress in tokenization for security.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Credit Card Machine Terminal Market?

The expanding need for digital transaction methods is projected to drive the expansion of the credit card machine terminal market in the future. Electronic payments, which involve electronically transferring funds or digital money through platforms such as internet banking, mobile applications, or payment portals, without the necessity for physical cash or cheques, are growing. This surge is attributed to the convenience, speed, and safety offered by electronic payments, as the preference for contactless and digital transactions for a quicker, more secure, and streamlined payment experience grows. Credit card machine terminals facilitate these electronic payments by enabling secure, instant transactions at the point of sale. They minimize cash handling by supporting various card and digital payment options, resulting in improved business efficiency and customer satisfaction. As an illustration, in March 2024, Worldpay Global Payments, a US-based payment technology company, reported that in 2023, $13.9 trillion were spent using digital wallets and this figure is expected to surpass $25 trillion by 2027, accounting for 49% of all combined online and point of sale global sales. Consequently, the rising demand for electronic payment solutions is contributing to the growth of the credit card machine terminals market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Credit Card Machine Terminal Industry?

Major players in the Credit Card Machine Terminal Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Toshiba Corporation

• NEC Corporation

• PAX Technology Limited

• Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

• Verifone Systems Inc.

• Castles Technology International Corporation

• Dongguan Tcang Electronics Corporation Limited

• Partner Tech Corporation

• Mswipe technology Limited

• Epos Now Limited

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Credit Card Machine Terminal Market?

The primary players in the credit card machine terminal market are emphasizing on the development of state-of-the-art solutions, like omnichannel point-of-sale systems, with an aim to improve payment flexibility, smoothness in operations, and upgrade customer experience at all contact points. An omnichannel point of sale system is an integrated structure that enables companies to seamlessly manage sales, inventory, and customer engagements across physical stores, digital platforms, and mobile channels. For example, PXP Financial Group Limited, a payments platform provider based in the UK, debuted a standalone PXP point-of-sale solution on Castle's S1F2 terminals in May 2025. The solution, promising 99.996% availability for continuous service, accepts varied payment ways without necessitating extra equipment, and facilitates remote administration through the cloud-based platform, making deployment easier for vendors. It even incorporates powerful fraud prevention mechanisms and real-time data analysis, assisting enterprises in enhancing their operations while mitigating risks. This invention reflects the market's evolution towards intelligent, more adaptable payment solutions that respond to the escalating requirements for convenience and safety in fiscal transactions.

What Segments Are Covered In The Credit Card Machine Terminal Market Report?

The credit card machine terminal market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Fixed Terminals, Mobile Terminals, Virtual Terminals, Smart Terminals

2) By Payment Type: Credit Card Transactions, Debit Card Transactions, Prepaid Card Transactions, Gift Card Transactions

3) By Technology: Card Dip Or Chip Technology, Magstripe Technology, Contactless Technology, Mobile Payment Technology

4) By Deployment Mode: On-Premise Deployment, Cloud-Based Deployment

5) By End User: Retail, Hospitality, Transportation, Electronic-Commerce

Subsegments:

1) By Fixed Terminals: Countertop Machines, Integrated Point Of Sale Systems, Unattended Payment Kiosks, Pin Entry Devices

2) By Mobile Terminals: Wireless Card Readers, Smartphone Card Readers, Tablet Based Terminals, Bluetooth Enabled Devices

3) By Virtual Terminals: Web Based Payment Gateways, Cloud Hosted Terminals, Email Invoice Payment Links, Remote Key Entry Interfaces

4) By Smart Terminals: Touchscreen Enabled Terminals, Android Based Payment Terminals, Biometric Authentication Devices, All In One Point Of Sale Terminals

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Credit Card Machine Terminal Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the global credit card machine terminal market. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the most rapid expansion throughout the forecast period. The market report includes a detailed analysis of all regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

