Portugal’s credit rating upgraded to A+

LISBON, PORTUGAL, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portugal’s economic resilience has been rewarded by the nation’s credit rating being upgraded to ‘A+’.The rating hike comes from global credit rating agency S&P Global. It grades nations judged on their economic stability and fiscal management.The agency added expectations of Portugal’s further financial deleveraging – reducing its debts – was a decisive factor behind the upgrade. It had previously been graded ‘A’.S&P also states the nation is likely to remain largely insulated from the impact of the EU-US trade deal.Portugal has seen a huge surge in interest over recent years, driven in part by its government’s proactive step towards international investment.This has been supported by its popular Golden Visa residency-by-investment programme. It requires a €500,000 investment in approved alternative investment funds and offers a five-year route to citizenship and visa-free travel within the Schengen zone.Paul Sheedy, international advisor to the Portugal Future Fund , an alternative investment fund eligible for the Golden Visa, said: “We have already seen significant investment from around the world this year from individuals who want to take advantage of the strong opportunities and lifestyle that Portugal offers.“We have seen that particularly in markets such as media, technology, healthcare, luxury living, and tourism and hospitality.”Investor confidence in Portugal is currently at an all-time high, with 84% of entrepreneurs surveyed by international business consultants Ernst & Young (EY) planning to expand or establish operations in the country, compared to 72% for the Eurozone and 69% for the UK.S&P emphasised that, despite heightened geopolitical and trade uncertainty, Portugal is demonstrating consistent economic stability and growth momentum.The Portuguese economy rebounded in the second quarter, supported by robust private consumption and export activity.The country’s competitive advantage in tourism, coupled with a deliberate focus on deleveraging, is expected to offset potential Eurozone tariff headwinds.While defence spending obligations and a modest slowdown are anticipated in 2025, the agency stated: “Portugal's debt as a share of GDP will continue to decline, albeit at a slower pace during 2025–2028.”Looking further ahead, S&P forecasts a rebound in growth in 2026, fuelled by accelerated private investment before stabilising towards 2027–2028.Steve Philp, Partnership Director at Portugal Pathways , which supports high-net-worth individuals and families with investment, including Golden Visa in Portugal, added: “Portugal is uniquely positioned as a safe and stable investment destination with its vibrant culture and growing international reputation for investment and relocation.”Paul Stannard, Chairman and Founder of the Portugal Investment Owners Club, a unique investor membership community designed for discerning individuals, families, and organisations in Portugal, said: “Every year for the last five years, Portugal has continued this upward economic trajectory and is now forecast to outperform the likes of Germany, the UK, France, and parts of North America over the next three years.“This latest economic report reinforces Portugal’s growing reputation for investment.”

