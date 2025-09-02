Customer Due Diligence (CDD) Services Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Customer Due Diligence (CDD) Service Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Customer Due Diligence (CDD) Services Market Worth?

The market for customer due diligence (CDD) services has experienced impressive expansion over the past few years. The market value is forecasted to escalate from $3.08 billion in 2024 to $3.39 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. This substantial growth during the historical period is primarily the result of increasing focus on verifying customer identity, elevated risks associated with cybercrime and identity theft, intensified scrutiny from regulatory bodies and auditors, a surge in demand from sectors outside of banking, as well as an enhanced adoption of blockchain and regtech solutions.

The market for customer due diligence (CDD) services is predicted to experience significant expansion in the coming years, with its value set to rise to $4.89 billion in 2029, yielding a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. This growth during the projected period can be linked to factors such as heightened regulatory compliance rules, increased utilization of digital banking platforms, a rise in instances of money laundering and fraud, an intensified focus on know-your-customer protocols, and a growth in cross-border financial transactions. Noteworthy trends during this forecast period comprise technological progression in biometric authentication, incorporation of blockchain technology, advancements in natural language processing, the integration of regulatory technology (regtech) solutions, and progress in cloud computing.

What Are The Factors Driving The Customer Due Diligence (CDD) Services Market?

The escalating intricacy of fraudulent acts is predicted to boost the expansion of the customer due diligence (CDD) services market. The term refers to the growing advancement and diversity of methods employed by fraudsters to deceive systems and evade detection. This escalating intricacy arises from fraudsters continuously upgrading their approaches to bypass advanced security measures and take advantage of evolving digital vulnerabilities. Customer due diligence (CDD) services counteract fraudulent activities by verifying identities, assessing risk factors, and overseeing transactions to spot and halt suspicious or unlawful actions. For instance, based on information from the Federal Trade Commission, a US government agency, in February 2024, consumers reported fraud losses exceeding $10 billion for the first time in 2023, marking a 14% rise compared to 2022. Additionally, consumers incurred losses of more than $4.6 billion due to investment scams, a 21% rise from 2022 and the most significant loss across all fraud types. Consequently, the growing intricacy of fraudulent activities is fueling the expansion of the customer due diligence (CDD) services market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Customer Due Diligence (CDD) Services Market?

Major players in the Customer Due Diligence (CDD) Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Accenture plc.

• Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

• PricewaterhouseCoopers

• Ernst & Young Global Limited

• KPMG International Limited

• S&P Global Market Intelligence Inc.

• LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group

• Experian plc.

• Wolters Kluwer N.V.

• Equifax

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Customer Due Diligence (CDD) Services Industry?

Key players in the customer due diligence (CDD) services market are focusing on the creation of innovative solutions, such as adverse media screening, in order to improve risk detection and achieve more thorough client background examinations. The method of adverse media screening involves tracking and scrutinizing publicly available negative data or news about individuals or organizations to detect possible risks associated with financial crime, damage to reputation, or breaches in regulation. For example, in December 2024, Themis International Services Ltd., a UK enterprise that specializes in AI-powered financial crime risk management software for businesses, unveiled Tathabbat. This is Saudi Arabia's inaugural company dedicated to the enforcement of anti-money laundering (AML) and know your finance (KYF) / know your customer (KYC) regulations. It grants local businesses and financial institutions access to sophisticated compliance solutions, thereby fortifying the Kingdom's defenses against financial crime, and aiding in achieving Vision 2030 objectives and gearing up for the 2026 FATF evaluation. The company provides a blend of state-of-the-art technology and expert services, facilitating regulatory compliance, transparency, and economic resilience.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Customer Due Diligence (CDD) Services Market Share?

The customer due diligence (cdd) services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Financial Due Diligence, Legal Due Diligence, Tax Due Diligence, Operational Due Diligence, Other Types

2) By Technology: Artificial intelligence And Machine Learning-Driven Customer Due Diligence, Blockchain-Based Customer Due Diligence

3) By Compliance Level: Anti-Money Laundering Compliance, Know Your Customer Compliance, Enhanced Due Diligence Compliance

4) By End-User Industry: Banking And Financial Institutions, Fintech Companies, Government Agencies, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Financial Due Diligence: Balance Sheet Analysis, Cash Flow Evaluation, Revenue Verification

2) By Legal Due Diligence: Contract Review, Intellectual Property Rights, Pending Litigation

3) By Tax Due Diligence: Tax Compliance Status, Tax Liabilities, Transfer Pricing Review

4) By Operational Due Diligence: Supply Chain Analysis, Technology Infrastructure, Human Resources Review

5) By Other Types: Environmental Due Diligence, Cybersecurity Due Diligence, Reputational Due Diligence

View the full customer due diligence (cdd) services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/customer-due-diligence-cdd-services-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Customer Due Diligence (CDD) Services Market?

For the year indicated in the Customer Due Diligence (CDD) Services Global Market Report 2025, North America held the largest market share. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

