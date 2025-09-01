LQG PTY LTD Expands Access to Institutional-Grade Strategies for Retail Users

Liquidity Gate enables non-custodial wallets to connect with algorithmic trading infrastructure for yield access.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LQG PTY LTD, also known as Liquidity Gate , announces a broader operational rollout of its non-custodial platform, providing retail users with direct access to institutional-grade trading strategies. The Liquidity Gate system is developed and maintained by LQG PTY and is designed to enable secure, automated interaction with liquidity infrastructure while preserving full asset custody on the user side.“We believe that maintaining user control over digital assets is essential in today’s evolving financial environment,” said Louisa Geddes, Chief Executive Officer of LQG PTY LTD. “Liquidity Gate represents our commitment to building transparent and non-custodial solutions that allow retail participants to engage with institutional-grade infrastructure without compromising autonomy or security.”The platform reflects the technical focus of LQG on building safe, efficient, and autonomous systems for digital asset engagement. LQG allows users to connect self-custodied wallets to trading infrastructure that operates across centralized and decentralized exchanges. The Liquidity Gate interface acts as a routing and execution layer that adjusts dynamically to market conditions, without requiring users to deposit funds or relinquish control.As stated by LQG PTY, the company does not offer investment advice or custody services. All operations are fully non-custodial, meaning users remain in possession of their digital assets at all times. LQG does not act as a broker or asset manager, and the Liquidity Gate platform is solely an interface for facilitating access to liquidity strategies.Liquidity Gate has been built to address increasing demand among retail participants for professional-grade market access. LQG PTY continues to improve the platform’s routing engine, interface structure, and transparency mechanisms to meet industry expectations. The architecture is modular, allowing LQG to scale integrations and deploy new functionalities based on user needs.The team behind LQG has emphasized its commitment to transparency and compliance with applicable regulations. Users of Liquidity Gate are encouraged to review all publicly available documentation and terms of use. LQG PTY provides official communication only through designated public channels, and any inquiries should be sent directly to the company’s published contact information.Future development plans for the Liquidity Gate platform include enhancements in automation logic, user experience, and real-time reporting. LQG will announce additional technical releases once internal QA processes have been completed.LQG PTY maintains its status as a privately held Australian company focused on developing infrastructure for decentralized digital asset interaction. Liquidity Gate remains its core product, reflecting the company’s long-term direction in enabling responsible, non-custodial financial technology tools for global retail users.

