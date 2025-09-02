AU & UK Trained Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr Christy Graff Delivers Compassionate Foot & Ankle Surgery for adults & children

ADELAIDE, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr Christy Graff, an Australian orthopaedic surgeon with dual training in Australia and the United Kingdom, is providing patient-centred, compassionate surgical care to children and adults with complex foot and ankle conditions, including those impacted by diabetes. With specialist training in foot and ankle surgery, paediatric orthopaedics, and trauma, Dr Graff’s Adelaide-based practice is uniquely equipped to support adults and children who may be at higher risk for foot deformities, injuries, or complications requiring orthopaedic intervention.

Dr Graff completed specialist orthopaedic training in South Australia and undertook additional training at the Royal London Hospital in foot and ankle surgery and paediatric orthopaedics. Her combined expertise enables her to treat patients with complex lower limb conditions, including those that may be present or exacerbated in diabetic patients—such as foot deformities, delayed healing, or complications from injury.

In her practice, Dr Graff tailors each treatment plan to the individual. She uses advanced tools such as 3D CT-based surgical planning and software modelling, which help ensure precision in planning and performing surgery. These technologies are especially beneficial in patients with complex foot deformities, that require extra caution and accuracy during treatment, such as charcot in diabetes, neuromuscular disorders, severe flat foot or post traumatic deformities.

Her expertise also includes circular frame surgery, which allows for gradual correction of complex deformities. This technique is particularly suited to patients with large deformities, leg length differences or post traumatic foot problems, as it can reduce stress on tissues that may already be compromised and provide accurate and functional clinical outcomes in difficult lower limb problems.

Minimally invasive techniques are at the heart of Dr Graff’s surgical philosophy. Whenever possible, she aims to avoid large incisions or extended surgical recovery. This approach supports better outcomes, faster recovery, and less discomfort—critical advantages for patients with foot and ankle difficulties.

Dr Graff’s practice also offers rapid access to care. She strives to see urgent fractures and injuries within one week of referral. Early intervention is vital for adults and children fractures and soft tissue injuries.

Dr Graff is deeply committed to clinical integrity and only recommends surgery when it is clearly in the patient's best interest. Her approach is grounded in thorough assessments, open communication, and shared decision-making. She explains diagnoses and treatment options in accessible language and ensures patients and families feel informed and supported throughout the process.

Referring GPs and health professionals benefit from Dr Graff’s collaborative and educational approach. She conducts regular CPD-accredited education sessions that focus on identifying common foot and ankle presentations. These sessions help improve the primary care community’s confidence in recognising and treating foot and ankle disorders.

Dr Graff’s primary consulting location is at Shop 1/257 Fullarton Rd, Parkside SA 5063. The site offers convenient on-site parking, disabled access, and nearby imaging services, making it a suitable and accessible clinic for patient from across metropolitan Adelaide and regional South Australia. She also consults at Calvary Central District Hospital in Elizabeth, to help provide a foot and ankle service to patients from the northern suburbs of Adelaide and regional South Australia.

Her surgical services are available across both public and private hospitals in South Australia. Public hospital affiliations include the Women’s & Children’s Hospital, Modbury Hospital, and Lyell McEwin Hospital. Private operations are conducted at Calvary North Adelaide Hospital, Calvary Central Districts Hospital, Memorial Hospital and St Andrews Hospital.

For new patients, Dr Graff’s clinic provides a clear and streamlined process. Families are encouraged to complete a detailed new patient form and bring any previous imaging, medications, and referral documents to their appointment. To enhance documentation and streamline communication with referring doctors, Dr Graff’s consultations may use AI-assisted transcription tools, though patients may opt out of this service.

Appointments with Dr Graff typically require a GP referral to be eligible for Medicare rebates. Referrals remain valid for 12 months, and repeat visits can be scheduled accordingly. For families and referring practitioners, her clinic can be contacted via phone at 0493 461 133 or email at admin@christygraff.com.

Dr Christy Graff’s practice represents a thoughtful combination of international training, advanced surgical techniques, and compassionate care for adults and children with foot and ankle conditions. Her services offer essential support for patients navigating chronic health conditions like diabetes, neuromuscular conditions, foot deformities and fractures and injuries, where proactive orthopaedic care can make a profound difference in mobility, comfort, and long-term wellbeing.

