Gummy supplements Market to reach USD 27.57 billion by 2032 | DataM Intelligence

Gummy supplements Market

The Gummy Supplements Market is growing with rising health awareness, functional nutrition demand, and innovative product development.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DataM Intelligence, a global market research leader, reports that the global gummy supplements market , valued at approximately USD 10.45 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 11.75 billion by 2025, continuing to climb to USD 27.57 billion by 2032—a CAGR of 12.96%. This surge is fueled by shifting consumer preferences toward convenient, palatable nutritional solutions, rising health awareness, and ongoing innovation in flavors, product formats, and ingredient profiles.Gummy supplements are chewable dietary supplements formulated for easy consumption and enhanced taste, providing an attractive alternative to traditional tablets and capsules. They cater to a wide demographic including adults and children helping address nutritional deficiencies, preventive health needs, or lifestyle supplementation. The growing demand for clean-label, plant-based, and organic gummies reflects broader trends in the food and nutrition industry favoring natural, non-GMO, and vegan-friendly products.

United States: Recent Industry Developments
✅ In July 2025, Olly Nutrition launched a new line of functional gummy supplements targeting sleep, stress relief, and gut health. The range features plant-based formulations with clean-label ingredients. It expands Olly's portfolio in the growing wellness supplements category.
✅ In June 2025, SmartyPants Vitamins announced a $50 million investment to scale its gummy supplement manufacturing facilities in California. The expansion aims to meet rising consumer demand for personalized nutrition. Commercial production is expected to begin in early 2026.✅ In May 2025, Nature’s Bounty partnered with Amazon to launch an exclusive gummy supplement subscription model. The initiative offers customized bundles delivered monthly. It leverages e-commerce to boost direct-to-consumer health solutions.Japan: Recent Industry Developments✅ In July 2025, FANCL Corporation introduced collagen-infused gummy supplements for skin health. The product is formulated with high-absorption peptides. It targets Japan’s strong demand for beauty-from-within nutraceuticals.✅ In June 2025, Orihiro Co., Ltd. invested in advanced gummy production lines at its Gunma facility. The upgrade enhances precision dosing and clean-label capabilities. It supports new product launches in the functional gummies category.✅ In May 2025, Yakult Honsha collaborated with a biotech startup to develop probiotic gummy supplements. The project integrates Yakult’s probiotic strains into gummy format. Clinical trials are underway to validate digestive health benefits.Market Overview: U.S. & JapanUnited States:North America led the market in 2024 with a 44.3% share. Gummy supplements are now the number one vitamin, mineral, or supplement form in the U.S., used by approximately 44% of households.Japan:The Japanese gummy vitamins sector was valued at USD 667.8 million in 2023, with projected growth to USD 1.78 billion by 2030, delivering a robust CAGR of 15.1%. Specifically, the gummy vitamins segment reached USD 437 million in 2024, expected to grow to USD 900 million by 2033 (CAGR ≈ 8.4%).Emerging Markets: Fastest Growth Trajectories• India is emerging rapidly, expected to reach USD 968.8 million by 2030 across gummy categories.• China is poised to lead in Asia-Pacific gummy market size by 2030, driven by a growing middle-class and demand for functional nutrition.Key Industry Developments• Pharmavite (Otsuka) inaugurated a new “Gummies Innovation Center of Excellence” in Ohio, expanding U.S. production of its Nature Madegummies.• MushCanyon unveiled functional mushroom gummies targeting focus, calm, and wellness.• Vitafusion, in collaboration with chef Brad Leone, launched Power Plus Multivitamin Gummies, marketing them through an experiential NY launch.Recent M&A Activity• TopGum, a contract manufacturer of gummy supplements, acquired Island Abbey Nutritionals, expanding its manufacturing reach in Canada.Regulatory Developments: U.S. & Japan• Japan’s Consumer Affairs Agency (CAA) finalized amendments to its Food with Function Claims (FFC) labeling rules, increasing visibility requirements on packaging and reinforcing scientific substantiation.• The U.S. continues strengthening dietary supplement regulatory oversight to enhance product quality and consistency, responding to safety concerns within the sector.New Product Launches• One A Day (Bayer) introduced its Kids Multi with Iron Gummies, delivering two gummies with 12 mg iron (⅔ of daily value for children 4+).• Weight Watchers launched Keto Gummies in New York, targeting fitness and keto-focused consumers.• Pilly Labs released mushroom gummies with ten functional species and clean sourcing.• Gruns Adult Super Greens Gummies—viral on TikTok and endorsed by Bethenny Frankel—offer 60 greens-based ingredients in a premium sugar-free formula.Why U.S. and Japan Matter — and What’s Driving Growth• U.S.: With nearly half of households using gummy supplements, innovation in flavors, convenience, and formulations is propelling mass adoption. Industry investment, such as Pharmavite’s R&D facility, underscores market confidence.• Japan: Participation in gummies benefits from regulatory structures like FFC that crown them within functional food categories. Strong CAGR among gummy vitamins indicates rising acceptance and trust in chewable formats.Notable Market LeadersIn 2023, the top five global companies accounted for 37.3% of total market share, led by Nestlé (10.35%), followed by Procter & Gamble (9.09%), Unilever (7.92%), Bayer (5.23%), and Church & Dwight (4.70%).Market PlayersLeading global brands include:• Church & Dwight Co., Inc.• Amway Corp.• Bayer AG• Haleon Group of Companies• Nestlé• Hero Nutritionals, Inc.• Unilever• Herbaland USA• Nature's Truth• Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.These companies compete on taste, ingredient transparency, nutritional efficacy, and portfolio diversification.Looking for in-depth insights? Market Dynamics

Drivers
• Heightened awareness of preventive healthcare and lifestyle-related disease risk drives up investment in convenient supplements.
• Gummy supplements' convenience, taste, and appeal help serve all ages, particularly children and older adults with pill-swallowing difficulties.
• Strong innovation pipeline in flavors, vegan and organic formulations, and targeted solutions (immunity, bone health, digestive, sleep, etc.).
• Growing prevalence of chronic diseases and vitamin deficiencies is accelerating demand for condition-specific gummies, especially vitamin C, D, and omega-3 products.

Restraints
• Stringent, fragmented regulatory standards increase time-to-market and costs for compliance and approval—especially for children's and fortified gummies.
• Excessive nutrient content or added sugar in some products raises concerns over long-term health effects, prompting demand for sugar-free and accurately-dosed formulations.

Opportunities
• Expansion into emerging regions, especially Asia-Pacific, where rising health awareness and disposable incomes are driving demand.
• Introduction of sugar-free, organic, and plant-based gummy supplements to meet evolving consumer requirements.
• Broadening applications, such as the inclusion of botanicals, adaptogens, and functional ingredients beyond standard vitamins and minerals.

Challenges
• Manufacturing complexity in maintaining ingredient stability, uniform dosing, and sensory qualities.
• Managing supply chain costs as oil price fluctuations affect gelatin (for non-vegan products) and packaging material.

Market Segments: Largest and Fastest Growing

By supplement type, vitamin gummies dominate the market reaching over US$ 38.24 billion by 2031 (CAGR: 14.9%), reflecting increasing preference for taste, convenience, and immune support.

Adults are the largest end-user segment, driven by personalized supplementation needs, but children's gummies are growing due to their suitability for pediatric dosing and flavor masking. Rising vitamin deficiencies in the US and Canada along with demand for sugar-free, organic, and clean-label options support robust regional growth.Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by urbanization, expanding middle class, and increased focus on health and wellness among younger populations. Regional launches are tailored for local health needs and preferences.Unmet Needs and ConclusionKey market needs include further reduction in added sugars, extended shelf stability, and pricing strategies that balance nutritional quality with affordability.In the gummy supplements market is set for sustained, double-digit growth. As consumer demand shifts toward healthy, tasty, and convenient supplementation, continuous innovation in formulation, delivery, and regulatory compliance will shape long-term opportunity and competition.

Competitive Landscape
Sustainability Impact Analysis
KOL / Stakeholder Insights
Unmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access Snapshots
Market Volatility & Emerging Risks Analysis
Quarterly Industry Report Updated
Live Market & Pricing Trends
Consumer Behavior & Demand Analysis

Related Reports: Dietary Supplement Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Global Probiotics Gummies Market reached US$ 25.1 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 40.6 million by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2024-2031.

