Accountability Now Acquires Noomii.com

ST. JOHNS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accountability Now, a business coaching and consulting firm, has acquired Noomii.com , one of the coaching industry’s longest-running platforms.This acquisition will expand Noomii beyond its roots as a directory to a full practice management platform, including SmartMatch™ technology, a built-in CRM, scheduling and billing tools, and client engagement features. The goal is to give coaches the structure they need to grow sustainable businesses.From Directory to Practice Management PlatformSince 2007, Noomii.com has connected more than 15,000 coaches in over 50 countries, offering visibility and credibility in a growing industry. Under Accountability Now, Noomii will evolve into a platform that not only connects coaches with clients but also provides the operational systems needed to manage and scale their practices.“Noomii has always been a trusted place for coaches to be discovered,” said Don Markland, CEO of Accountability Now. “Now, it will be the place where they can run their businesses, with the tools and structure to grow without relying on expensive agencies or unsafe solutions.”Tools to Support CoachesKey upgrades to the platform will include:- SmartMatch™ for connecting coaches and clients in seconds- Integrated CRM for managing leads and client pipelines- Scheduling and Billing to simplify administrative tasks- Practice Analytics for tracking performance and growth- A Safe, Professional Environment designed to support ethical growthNoomii: Coaching Made Simple.“There’s been an unnecessary complexity added to the business of coaching,” Markland said. “We believe the answer is not more noise — it’s clarity, trust, and usability. That’s what we’re bringing to Noomii. Noomii has been and will be the #1 Platform in the world where coaches can build their practices in a safe environment away from predatory agencies or scam certification mills.”Details of the Acquisition- The acquisition includes Noomii’s full coaching directory, digital infrastructure, and brand IP.- Current users will see no interruption in service.- A phased platform upgrade will begin in Q4 2025, with a focus on tools that help coaches manage relationships, close business, and operate professionally.- A formal relaunch is expected in 2026 under the refined brand identity and product model.What Comes NextThe acquisition, finalized on August 1, 2025, includes Noomii’s directory, infrastructure, and brand IP. Current users will see no interruption to existing services.Upgrades will begin in Q4 2025, with SmartMatch™ and CRM features coming first, and the full practice management suite launching in 2026.About Noomii.comFounded in 2007, Noomii.com became one of the most widely recognized coaching directories in the world. Known for its curated search experience and professional tools, it has supported over 15,000 coaches globally and played a foundational role in normalizing safety, transparency, and accountability in coach-client engagement. Noomii is now headed by Michelle Markland, the new Co-CEO with Don Markland, Head Coach, and Co-CEO.About Accountability NowAccountability Now is a business coaching and consulting firm headquartered in St. Johns, Florida. Founded in 2018, the firm focuses on tactical growth systems, client acquisition strategy, and operational coaching for entrepreneurs and solo professionals. It has served thousands of coaches and consultants globally, and has been featured in Yahoo! Finance, Entrepreneur, and USA Today.With the acquisition of Noomii, Accountability Now expands into platform infrastructure — seeking to simplify, standardize, and strengthen the way coaches operate their businesses in an increasingly complex industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.