Surgical Sutures Market Size to Reach USD 9.03 Billion by 2034, Growing at a CAGR of 6.40%

The global surgical sutures market was valued at approximately USD 4.86 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 9.03 billion by 2034

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest market research, the global surgical sutures market Size was valued at approximately USD 4.86 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 9.03 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.40% between 2025 and 2034.Access key findings and insights from our Report in this sample - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/surgical-sutures-market-size The growth is driven by rising surgical procedures worldwide, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements in suture materials and technologies. Surgical sutures are essential medical devices used to close wounds, facilitate healing, and prevent infections, making them indispensable in modern healthcare.Market OverviewSurgical sutures are widely used across general surgery, cardiovascular, orthopedic, gynecology, and ophthalmology procedures. Innovations in absorbable, non-absorbable, barbed, and antimicrobial sutures are expanding applications and improving patient outcomes.The market benefits from technological advancements, rising hospital infrastructure, and growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries, which require specialized suture materials.Key Insights:As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global surgical sutures market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.40% over the forecast period (2025-2034)In terms of revenue, the global surgical sutures market size was valued at around USD 4.86 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 9.03 billion by 2034.The surgical sutures market is projected to grow significantly due to the increasing volume of surgical procedures, the rising geriatric population, and expanding applications in minimally invasive surgeries.Based on product type, absorbable sutures lead the segment and are expected to continue dominating the global market.Based on the application, general surgery is expected to lead the market.Based on the distribution channel, hospitals are anticipated to command the largest market share.Based on end-users, hospitals are expected to lead the market during the forecast period.Based on region, North America is projected to lead the global market during the forecast period.Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Request Customization of Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/9659 Market SegmentationBy Material TypeAbsorbable Sutures – Designed to degrade naturally in the body; widely used in internal surgeries.Non-Absorbable Sutures – Require removal after wound healing; commonly used in skin closure and orthopedic procedures.By Suture TypeMonofilament Sutures – Single-strand sutures, reducing infection risk and tissue trauma.Multifilament Sutures – Braided sutures offering higher tensile strength, preferred for internal tissue closure.By ApplicationGeneral Surgery – Includes gastrointestinal, trauma, and soft tissue procedures.Cardiovascular Surgery – Sutures used for vascular grafts, heart valves, and bypass procedures.Orthopedic Surgery – Sutures for tendon repair, bone fixation, and joint reconstruction.Gynecology & Obstetrics – Sutures for cesarean sections, hysterectomies, and gynecological surgeries.Ophthalmology Surgery – Specialized sutures for eye surgeries requiring precision and minimal scarring.Others – Includes dental, ENT, and plastic surgeries.By End UserHospitals & ClinicsAmbulatory Surgery CentersSpecialty ClinicsResearch & Academic InstitutesRegional InsightsNorth America – Largest market in 2024, led by the U.S. and Canada, due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high surgical volume, and adoption of innovative suture technologies.Europe – Strong growth driven by Germany, France, and the UK, where healthcare spending is high and minimally invasive surgeries are increasingly performed.Asia-Pacific – Fastest-growing region due to rising population, medical tourism, and expanding hospital infrastructure in countries like India, China, and Japan.Latin America – Moderate growth, with Brazil and Mexico leading in surgical procedures adoption and healthcare investment.Middle East & Africa – Emerging market with increasing demand for advanced surgical procedures and medical devices in UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.Inquiry For Buying- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/surgical-sutures-market-size Competitive LandscapeThe global surgical sutures market is competitive and innovation-driven, with both global medical device giants and regional manufacturers offering a wide range of products. Companies are focusing on R&D, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to expand their market share.Major Key PlayersJohnson & Johnson (Ethicon) – Leading player with a comprehensive portfolio of absorbable and non-absorbable sutures.Medtronic Plc – Offers advanced surgical sutures for cardiovascular and general surgeries.B. Braun Melsungen AG – Provides high-quality monofilament and multifilament sutures.Teleflex Incorporated – Specializes in absorbable and specialty sutures for minimally invasive procedures.Sutures India Ltd. – Regional manufacturer focusing on cost-effective suture solutions.Smith & Nephew Plc – Offers advanced barbed and surgical closure systems.Halyard Health, Inc. – Provides antimicrobial and absorbable suture products.Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) – Offers specialty sutures for ophthalmology and microsurgeries.ConMed Corporation – Focuses on surgical instruments and high-performance sutures.Surtex Medical Products – Emerging player with innovative suture solutions for various applications.Future OutlookThe global surgical sutures market is expected to witness steady growth over the next decade, driven by:Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, which require specialized sutures.Rising chronic diseases and surgical interventions globally.Advancements in absorbable, antimicrobial, and barbed suture technologies.Expansion of hospital infrastructure and healthcare accessibility in emerging markets.By 2034, surgical sutures are projected to reach USD 9.03 billion, with technological innovations, growing surgical volumes, and increasing healthcare expenditure sustaining market growth.

