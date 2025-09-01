Shooting and Gun Accessories Market Future Business Scope Analysis Report, Growth Analysis, And CAGR Of Forecast

Shooting and Gun Accessories Market by Type, End Use, and Distribution : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shooting and gun accessories market size was valued at $5.13 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $10.54 billion by 2030, registering with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2030.Key players:American Outdoor Brands Inc.Fabbrica D'Armi Pietro Beretta S.p.A.FN HerstalHeckler & KochRemington AmmunitionSavageSturmRuger & Co., Inc.Taurus International Manufacturing, Inc.Webley & ScottWeihrauch & Weihrauch Sport GmbH & Co. KG.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13699 Rise in territorial conflicts throughout the world and increase in demand for guns for competitive sports are expected to drive the shooting and gun accessories market growth during the forecast period. However, stringent government regulations on gun ownership is one of the prominent factors that are expected to restrain the growth of the shooting and gun accessories market during the forecast period. Moreover, rise in defense expenditure globally is one of the major factors that is expected to supplement the shooting and gun accessories market. At present, North America is the highest revenue contributor, followed by Asia-Pacific.COVID-19 Impact AnalysisThe COVID-19 impact on the shooting and gun accessories market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned/restricted the number of personnel in the factories for most of 2020. This led to sudden fall in manufacturing capacity for guns and accessories across the globe.Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of advanced shooting and gun accessories globally.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/shooting-and-gun-accessories-market/purchase-options North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated the shooting and gun accessories market share in North America in 2020, owing to favorable gun ownership regulations, technological developments by local players, rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making smart, convenient, and efficient guns and accessories. North America is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to relaxation in gun regulations, rise in conflicts, and increase in shooting competitions in the country.Key Findings Of The StudyBy type, the other segment including the magazines & loaders, targets, and accessories is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.By end use, the competitive sports segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.By distribution, the online segment is projected to lead the global shooting and gun accessories market, owing to higher CAGR as compared to civil segment.By region, North America is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13699 Trending Reports:Shooting Ranges Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/shooting-ranges-market-A06234 Europe and Middle East Shooting Ranges Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/europe-and-middle-east-shooting-ranges-market-A285928 Short Range Air Defense Systems Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/short-range-air-defense-systems-market-A09346

