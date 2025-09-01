Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev met with President of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank in Tianjin

AZERBAIJAN, September 1 - 01 September 2025, 11:25

On September 1, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Jin Liqun, President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), in Tianjin, China.

They expressed satisfaction with the current level of relations between Azerbaijan and the AIIB, highlighting the bank's successful cooperation with Azerbaijan in various sectors, including green energy.

The discussions covered future cooperation opportunities related to the Middle Corridor, metro construction, water management, and green energy.

At the conclusion of the meeting, a joint declaration on strategic cooperation was exchanged in the presence of President Aliyev and the AIIB President.

