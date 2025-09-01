Plant-based Food Ingredients Market Trends, Challenges & Strategies, Growth Forecast to 2030 | At a CAGR of 15.3%

Plant-based Food Ingredients Market

Plant-based Food Ingredients Market by Type, Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plant-based food ingredients market size was valued at $2,895.6 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $12,341.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030.Key players:Archer-Daniels-Midland CompanyCargill IncorporatedDuPont de Nemours, Inc.Ingredion IncorporatedInternational Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.Kemin IndustriesKerry GroupNovozymesPalsgaard A/STate & LyleDownload Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A15006 Growth in flexitarian and vegan population, rise in efforts against animal slaughtering, and concerns about their welfare are majorly attributable to increase the demand for plant-based food products, which in turn boosts growth of the plant-based food ingredients market.Plant-based ingredients are made up of vegetables, fruits, seeds, plant roots, and other parts of plants. They are added in food for specific technical and/or functional purposes during processing, storage, or packaging. Food ingredients are majorly used in food coloring, preservation, emulsion, stabilizing, and other purposes.Growth in flexitarian and vegan population, rise in efforts against animal slaughtering, and concerns about their welfare are majorly attributable propels demand for Plant-based food products, which boosts growth of the Plant-based food ingredients market. Furthermore, lactose intolerance and dairy allergic people are increasingly inclining toward Plant-based foods. As Plant-based food products provide proteins, vitamins, and carbohydrates like dairy product.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plant-based-food-ingredients-market/purchase-options The market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into emulsifiers, texturants, binding agents & stabilizers, cultures & probiotic ingredients, preservatives, enzymes, fibers, sweeteners, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into, bakery, confectionery, beverages, snack products, ready meals, nutrition & supplements, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of LAMEA).Region wise, Europe garnered a major share in the market in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the plant-based food ingredients market forecast period. The market for Plant-based food ingredients is expected to grow at a significant rate, owing to their increasing consumption of Plant-based food products through bakery, confectionary, and beverages. Germany is the largest Plant-based food ingredients market in Europe to increase in demand from millennials and considerable base of vegan population and surge in marketing activities. In addition, improved distribution channels also drive the growth of the product market in Europe.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A15006 The food service industry has been significantly contributing toward growth of the Plant-based food ingredients market as hotels, restaurants, and fast food outlets are labeling their products with Plant-based ingredients or vegan and are serving food with vegan sauces as appetizers. Furthermore, growth in urbanized and millennial population, which are potential and targeted consumers majorly influence the product growth. Young population is concerned regarding heath and are getting aware of benefits of Plant-based dairy and meat products including cheese and butter milk.Rise in demand for processed food products including bakery products, owing to rise in disposable income and changing food habits and increase in applications of emulsifiers in Plant-based food products are expected to propel the plant-based food ingredients industry growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, people are heavily consuming nutritional and functional food products with clean label and less chemical added products. In such product manufacturing, emulsifiers play various roles such as emulsification, dispersion, foaming, wetting, prevention of sticking, and prevention of gelatinization.Trending Reports:Plant-based Beverage Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plant-based-beverage-market Plant-based Milk Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plant-based-milk-market-A06620 Plant-based Seafood Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plant-based-seafood-market-A17387

