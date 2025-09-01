Data Warehousing Market Valued at $21.18B in 2019, Growing at 10.7% CAGR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global data warehousing market generated $21.18 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $51.18 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2028. The research provides a comprehensive analysis of market size & estimations, changing market dynamics, major segments, key winning strategies, and competitive scenario.Increase in demand for column-oriented data warehouse solutions to perform advanced analytics, rapid adoption of virtual data warehousing, and need for low-latency, real-time view and analytics on operational data fuel the growth of the global data warehousing market. On the other hand, high implementation cost and complexity of data warehousing hinder the market growth. Moreover, surge in application of artificial intelligence in data warehousing is expected create multiple opportunities for the market players in the future.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5221 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Data Warehousing Market:The Covid-19 outbreak resulted in declined demand for data warehousing due to implementation of country-wide lockdown and shutdown of international flights.Several companies implemented work from home culture, which in turn boosted demand for cloud-based data warehousing software to analyze and manage critical information of companies.Several data warehousing service providers implemented business and marketing strategies including innovating their product portfolio and customizing their offerings. Google LLC recently introduced BigQuery, a new speed-increasing cloud data warehouse to improve enterprise workflow.The data warehousing market is segmented on the basis of type of offering, type of data, deployment, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. Based on offering type, the ETL solutions segment dominated in 2019, holding around one-third of the global data warehousing market. Whereas, the data mining segment is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.Based on data type, the semi-structured & structured data segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global data warehousing market. On the other hand, the unstructured data segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.Based on region, the market across North America accounted for largest share in 2019, holding nearly two-fifths of the market. Conversely, the global data warehousing market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2028. The other regions studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5221 Key market players profiled in the report include Actian Corporation, Cloudera, Inc., Amazon.com. Inc., IBM Corporation, Google Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Snowflake, Inc., SAP, and Teradata Corporation.Browse More Trending Reports :Virtual classroom marketEnterprise Collaboration MarketThreat Intelligence MarketCo-working Space MarketDigital Transformation MarketMENA Restaurant Management Software MarketAbout Us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

