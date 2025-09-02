Demand for Construction Risk Assessment Software Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $2.38 billion by 2029

Construction Risk Assessment Software Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Construction Risk Assessment Software Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Construction Risk Assessment Software Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, there has been rapid expansion in the size of the construction risk assessment software market. Projections show it will increase from $1.46 billion in 2024 to $1.62 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. Factors contributing to the growth seen in the historic period include heightened concerns over workplace safety, increased demand for compliance instruments, growing utilization of digital inspections, larger construction project scales, and more stringent government safety regulations.

In the coming years, the market size of construction risk assessment software is projected to experience a swift expansion. The forecast predicts that it will reach $2.38 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The anticipated growth during the projected period can be linked to an increasing emphasis on real-time monitoring, expanded use of mobile platforms, growing dependence on data analytics, a rising requirement for cost reduction, and heightened awareness regarding risk prevention. Noteworthy trends that can be expected during the forecast period include the advancements of generative AI for safety documents, progress in IoT-operated site sensors, the introduction of blockchain-audits, advancements in AR or VR learning tools, and a development in the systems for fatigue detection.

Download a free sample of the construction risk assessment software market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=26832&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Construction Risk Assessment Software Market Landscape?

A boom in construction operations is anticipated to accelerate the expansion of the construction risk assessment software sector. The term ""construction operations"" is used to describe the procedures involved in constructing, fixing, or modifying structures such as buildings, routes, bridges, and other infrastructures. Due to urbanization and the increasing concentration of the population in cities, these operations are proliferating. This urban shift has led to a greater need for residential, commercial, and infrastructure growth. The use of construction risk assessment software improves construction operations by identifying and alleviating potential risks, thus enhancing project planning and safety. It helps minimize delays and expensive mistakes by promoting proactive decision-making and real-time risk surveillance, boosting overall efficiency and adherence to regulations. For instance, the United States Census Bureau reported in April 2025 that construction expenditure rose to $2,156,495 million in 2024, up from $2,023,662 million in 2023. Thus, the boom in construction operations is propelling the expansion of the risk assessment software market. Increasing infrastructure development is projected to further boost the construction risk assessment software market. Infrastructure development involves the designing, building, and upkeep of critical physical networks like transport, energy, water, and communication systems. Growth in infrastructure development is fueled by economic growth and urbanization, increasing demand for enhanced transportation, energy, and public utility systems. Construction risk assessment software assists in early risk identification during infrastructure development, enabling safer and more efficient project execution. It aids in making timely decisions and meeting regulatory standards, minimizing delays and cost overruns and improving project reliability. For instance, the Office for National Statistics reported in July 2024 that the total general government investment in infrastructure had reached $17.25 billion (£13.8 billion) in 2023, which is a 3.9% increase from 2022. Therefore, infrastructure development growth is fueling the expansion of the construction risk assessment software market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Construction Risk Assessment Software Market?

Major players in the Construction Risk Assessment Software Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Oracle Corporation

• Autodesk Inc.

• Trimble Inc.

• EllisDon Corporation

• Bentley Systems Incorporated

• Procore Technologies Inc.

• Buildertrend Solutions Inc.

• BuildSafe Sweden AB

• SiteDocs Safety ULC

• Fieldwire Labs Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Construction Risk Assessment Software Industry?

Primary players in the construction risk assessment software market are prioritizing the advancement of solutions like site safety management tools. These tools are digital innovations aimed at ensuring compliance and bolstering safety measures for construction workers on-site. Site safety management tools facilitate the supervision, implementation, and documentation of safety procedures, contributing to accident prevention and compliance with regulations. An example is when Highwire, a software firm from the USA, introduced an AI-driven construction safety risk platform in September 2024. These platforms utilize artificial intelligence capabilities such as computer vision, real-time risk identification, and automatic compliance monitoring to scrutinize site operations, signal potential dangers, and provide immediate warnings. By consolidating data from sensors, cameras, and project software, these platforms encourage proactive safety management. This actively reduces the dependence on manual supervision and decreases incident rates as well as reducing administrative duties.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Construction Risk Assessment Software Market

The construction risk assessment software market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Risk Management Software, Construction Management Software, Project Management Software

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Compliance Reporting, Cost Management, Safety Analysis, Schedule Optimization, Structural Analysis

5) By End-User: Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, Industrial Construction, Infrastructure Construction

Subsegments:

1) By Risk Management Software: Enterprise Risk Management, Operational Risk Management, Compliance Management, Financial Risk Management, Information Technology (IT) Risk Management, Environmental, Health, And Safety (EHS) Risk Management, Vendor Risk Management, Cybersecurity Risk Management

2) By Construction Management Software: Project Scheduling And Planning, Cost Estimation And Budgeting, Document Management, Resource Management, Field Service Management, Bid Management, Equipment Management, Quality And Safety Management

3) By Project Management Software: Task Management, Time Tracking, Resource Allocation, Collaboration Tools, Workflow Automation, Portfolio Management, Gantt Chart Tools, Agile And Scrum Management

View the full construction risk assessment software market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/construction-risk-assessment-software-global-market-report

Construction Risk Assessment Software Market Regional Insights

North America was the largest region in the construction risk assessment software market in 2024.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the construction risk assessment software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Construction Risk Assessment Software Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Construction Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/construction-software-global-market-report

Construction Management Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/construction-management-software-global-market-report

Construction Design Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/construction-design-software-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.