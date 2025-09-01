Macao, China Delegation participated in the 2025 Annual Meeting of the Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering

MACAU, September 1 - The Financial Intelligence Office of the Unitary Police Service (GIF) coordinated the member agencies of the Interdepartmental Anti-Money Laundering/Counter Financing of Terrorism Working Group (AML/CFT WG) as Macao, China delegation to participate the 2025 Annual Meeting of the Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG) in Tokyo, Japan during 25 to 29 August 2025.

This year, the APG Annual Meeting focused on the discussions of mutual evaluation reports (MERs) of 2 member jurisdictions, alongside in-depth exchanges on several other key topics, including APG’s next round of mutual evaluation (ME) schedule and resource planning, newly revised ME procedures and follow-up processes, as well as the latest trends and typologies in money laundering and terrorist financing. The Macao, China delegation comprised representatives from 9 member agencies of the AML/CFT WG, namely the Commission against Corruption of Macao, the Macao Customs Service, the Judiciary Police, the Public Security Police Force, the Legal Affairs Bureau, the Monetary Authority of Macao, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, and GIF.

Being an APG member, Macao, China has continuously engaged in the activities of international organizations. GIF has nominated a representative serving as Co-Chair of the APG’s Mutual Evaluation Committee (MEC) since 2013. At this year’s meeting, GIF’s representative chaired the discussion on one MER, and successfully concluded the term as Co-Chair of the MEC. During the meeting, Macao, China was recognized by APG for its longstanding participation and contribution on membership affairs as well as its commitment to combat money laundering. Another representative of GIF also participated in the international organization’s latest round of ME as an assessor in 2025.

Moving forward, GIF will continue collaborating with the AML/CFT WG members to participate in international meetings or trainings, so as to keep abreast of the latest standards and requirements of international anti-money laundering organizations, and to get well prepared for Macao, China’s upcoming round of ME. GIF remains dedicated to enhance and promote the implementation of international standards on the prevention and suppression of money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing of weapons of mass destruction.