Submit Release
News Search

There were 217 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,464 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev met with Founder and Chairman of Sichuan Sunsync Photovoltaic Technology Co. in Tianjin

AZERBAIJAN, August 31 - 31 August 2025, 13:34

On August 31, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Xie Yi, the Founder and Chairman of Sichuan Sunsync Photovoltaic Technology Co, in Tianjin, China.

The meeting involved an exchange of views on future cooperation between Azerbaijan and the company.

Discussions focused on the establishment of a modern facility in the Alat Free Economic Zone for the production of solar panels, meeting the highest technological standards in the near future. It was emphasized that a significant portion of the products manufactured there is planned to be exported to global markets.

Xie Yi noted that, considering the favorable investment environment created in Azerbaijan and the strategic relations between Azerbaijan and China, the company decided to invest in Azerbaijan.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev met with Founder and Chairman of Sichuan Sunsync Photovoltaic Technology Co. in Tianjin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more