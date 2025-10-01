Victor Orlando Hope Foundation Announces Formation of Advisory Board

Victor Orlando Hope Foundation Advisory Board Chairwoman, Ambassador Diane E. Watson, Ph.D., and Advisory Board Members (Billy Davis Jr., Dr. Moshe Lewis, Charles Wright, Lawrence Hilton Jacobs, Carl Anthony Payne II, Tyrone Dubose, Cisco Reyes, and John Wilson) L to R: Billy Davis Jr. (The 5th Dimension), Dr. Moshe Lewis (Physician), Charles Wright (Founder of Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band), Lawrence Hilton Jacobs (Actor known for Welcome Back, Kotter) L to R: Carl Anthony Payne II (Actor widely recognized from the sitcom Martin), Tyrone Dubose (Radio personality & R&B historian), Cisco Reyes ( Afro Latino actor & advocate), John Wilson (Lead vocalist of the R&B group Sly, Slick & Wicked) Victor Orlando, renowned percussionist formerly of The Gap Band and has performed with music legends Chaka Khan, Bobby Womack, and LL Cool J Victor Orlando Hope Foundation (www.vohf.info)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Victor Orlando, Founder and CEO of the Victor Orlando Hope Foundation and former percussionist for The Gap Band, proudly announces the formation of the Foundation’s new Advisory Board. This dynamic team of influential industry leaders and changemakers will provide expert guidance and insight to further VOHF’s vital mission.

The Victor Orlando Hope Foundation is dedicated to reducing prostate cancer deaths within the musician community through awareness, education, and early detection. In addition, the Foundation offers crucial support to those musicians impacted by the disease.

With the launch of its Advisory Board, VOHF deepens its dedication to saving lives and fostering a healthier future for the music community and the world at large.

Ambassador Diane E. Watson, Ph.D., Chairwoman for the VOHF Advisory Board, continues to champion the foundation’s cause, advocating for greater awareness and stronger support for musicians battling prostate cancer.

The newly formed 9-member Advisory Board includes a distinguished group of professionals from the fields of medicine, entertainment, public policy, and community advocacy. Their combined expertise and passion will help shape VOHF’s initiatives and expand its reach nationwide.

Meet the Advisory Board Members:

• Ambassador Diane E. Watson, Ph.D. – Advisory Board Chairwoman; former U.S. Representative for California’s 33rd congressional district.

• Billy Davis Jr. – Grammy Award-winning singer and musician, best known as a member of The 5th Dimension.

• Dr. Moshe Lewis, MD, MPH, MBA – Distinguished physician, thought leader, and innovator dedicated to bridging medicine, media, and the arts. With expertise spanning pain management, occupational health, and rehabilitation, he combines clinical excellence with a passion for public health and business strategy. Dr. Lewis is recognized for his dynamic communication style, his advocacy for patient empowerment, and his ability to translate complex medical issues into accessible insights. Beyond medicine, he integrates music, media, and storytelling to inspire and educate diverse audiences.

• Charles Wright – Founder of Charles Wright & the Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band.

• Lawrence Hilton Jacobs – Acclaimed actor and singer, best known for his role as Freddie "Boom Boom" Washington in Welcome Back, Kotter.

• Carl Anthony Payne II – Actor and comedian, widely recognized for his role as Cole Brown on the sitcom Martin.

• Tyrone Dubose – Celebrated radio personality and historian, dedication to preserving and promoting R&B music and culture.

• Cisco Reyes – Afro Latino actor and advocate for diversity in media.

• John Wilson – Lead vocalist of the R&B group Sly, Slick & Wicked.

To support the Victor Orlando Hope Foundation’s mission to serve the musician community, donations can be made at www.givebutter.com/vohf.

For more information, visit www.vohf.info.

About The Victor Orlando Hope Foundation

The Victor Orlando HOPE Foundation is committed to raising awareness about prostate cancer and providing essential health services to those in need, ensuring no musician goes without potentially life-saving care due to a lack of insurance. For more information, visit www.vohf.info.

About Victor Orlando

Victor Orlando, percussionist to the stars, musician, music producer, songwriter, actor, comedian, writer, movie producer and director! Recent recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award in Percussion, presented by The 7th Annual Hollywood F.A.M.E. Awards. Percussionist for the multi-platinum Lowrider Band, formerly known as War. Grammy nominated & NAACP Award nominee for his CD, “N Da House”, comprised of phenomenal Funk, Jazz & Latin music, hence the name of his band, Fun-Ja-La. Available at iTunes, eMusic, Spotify, CD Baby and most of your favorite online music stores. You may have heard his song, Argentia, in the film “For The Love of Money” starring Edward Furlong & James Caan. Victor is the former percussionist of The Gap Band. His work can be heard on the timeless R&B classic, Outstanding. His work can also be heard on the unforgettable R&B hit, Computer Love by Roger & Zapp. Victor has also performed & recorded with Yarbrough & Peoples, Teena Marie, Buddy Miles, Billy Preston, Bobby Womack, LL Cool J, Chaka Khan and many, many more. To know more about all of the exciting events, music & video releases of Victor Orlando & Fun-Ja-La, visit www.victororlando.com.

THE LIFE OF VICTOR ORLANDO

