DryerVentz USA Accelerates Franchise Growth Across Eight States, Opens Opportunity Nationwide

3-in-1 home services franchise offers dryer vent, duct, window, and solar panel cleaning under one model.

Our franchise was designed around four must-haves. Low startup costs, low operational costs, low fees and royalties, and large, expandable territories...” — Michael Ayer, CEO and Co-Founder of DryerVentz USA

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virginia and New York-based DryerVentz™ USA, a brand specializing in dryer vent, air duct, window, and now solar panel cleaning, is building momentum in the home services sector as it accelerates its unique franchise sales initiative.Designed to provide multiple revenue streams with its distinct 3-in-1 franchise model, the offering incorporates DryerVentz™, DuctVentz™, and WindowZ + SolarClear services within each franchise territory. The model supplies the high-demand for residential and commercial dryer vent and air duct cleaning, and has added window and solar panel cleaning as an upselling opportunity to add more revenue per job for its franchisees.The company currently operates across eight states — Texas, Ohio, Michigan, New York, Florida, North Carolina, New Jersey, and Colorado — with 15 franchise territories sold.“The DryerVentz USA franchise is inexpensive to open and operate, and franchisees are essentially running three businesses under one model,” said Michael Ayer, CEO and Co-Founder of DryerVentz USA, of the franchise opportunity’s benefits. “We award our franchisees with expandable territories and customers are often repeat customers, typically returning for services either quarterly or annually. That means more opportunities for revenue and stronger long-term growth potential.”DryerVentz USA backs its franchisees with a comprehensive support package and several perks to boost territory performance, including a diminishing royalty rate — as franchisees grow their revenue, their royalty percentage decreases.Each franchise partner also receives full training that covers business management, sales techniques, marketing strategies, and field operations. As an added benefit, there are no licenses or certifications required to operate each business service.On the marketing side, DryerVentz USA sets franchisees up locally with custom websites, social and digital presence, dedicated phone numbers, and optimized Google Maps listings to attract and retain repeat customers. Operations are streamlined through an all-in-one CRM, call center, and scheduling platform, making it easier for franchisees to manage appointments and customer relationships.Adding to its appeal, the brand offers a Revenue Share Program, giving franchisees an opportunity to earn income for each new franchisee that joins the network.“Our franchise was designed around four must-haves,” explained Ayer. “Low startup costs, low operational costs, low fees and royalties, and large, expandable territories. We call them 3-van territories, and they’re structured to support growth, accelerate expansion and decimate any competition.”Looking ahead, DryerVentz USA aims to expand to 50 operating franchise territories that meet or exceed business model benchmarks. The company continues to focus on steady growth by offering a streamlined system, ongoing training, and a full suite of support services for its franchise partners.More information about DryerVentz USA and its franchise opportunities can be found at www.dryerventzusa.com or www.dryerventzusa.com/franchise-opportunities/ About DryerVentz USADryerVentz USA provides inspection, cleaning, and repair services for dryer vents and air ducts, plus window and solar panel cleaning through its three brands: DryerVentz, DuctVentz, and WindowZ + SolarClear. The company serves residential and commercial establishments and is dedicated to safety, efficiency, and quality. Learn more about Dryer Ventz USA at www.dryerventzusa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.